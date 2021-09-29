Election incidents: Berlin state returning officer wants to step down |

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 29, 2021
1

In Sunday’s poll, some people in Berlin lined up until after 6 p.m. outside the polling stations. Now this has consequences.

Berlin (dpa) – Petra Michaelis, head of the Berlin state elections, resigns after numerous incidents in the elections last Sunday.

“As part of my role as Regional Returning Officer, I will take responsibility for the circumstances surrounding the September 26, 2021 election,” she said Wednesday. I ask you to be called back.

More soon!

Photo of uadmin uadminSeptember 29, 2021
1
Photo of uadmin

uadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Bolsonaro son positive for COVID-19 after UN meeting

Bolsonaro son positive for COVID-19 after UN meeting

September 24, 2021
Photo of Biden continues to defend the evacuation mission for Afghanistan

Biden continues to defend the evacuation mission for Afghanistan

August 31, 2021
Photo of COVID-19 | Israel introduces vaccination in schools at the beginning of the school year

COVID-19 | Israel introduces vaccination in schools at the beginning of the school year

August 23, 2021
Photo of The assassin who split the Kennedys

The assassin who split the Kennedys

September 6, 2021
Back to top button