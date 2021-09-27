Election official checks Aiwanger’s Twitter post

Munich (AP) – In the case of the election forecasts published in advance by the leader of the Party of Free Voters Hubert Aiwanger, the federal returning officer is examining a violation of electoral law.

It is possible that Aiwanger violated subsection 32 (2) of the federal election law with his post on Twitter, the federal returning officer said at the dpa’s request. In the relevant passage of the law, it is stated: “The publication of the results of the voter surveys after the vote on the content of the voting decision is not allowed before the expiration of the electoral period. Aiwanger, who is also Deputy Prime Minister of Bavaria, has so far not responded to inquiries about the incident.

The boss of free voters posted preliminary forecast results from a polling institute on his Twitter account on Sunday afternoon and linked them to a final appeal to free voters. The tweet on Aiwanger’s profile was deleted a bit later, but there were still clear reviews.

Söder has strong criticism

Bavarian Prime Minister and CSU leader Markus Söder criticized his deputy on election night and renewed his criticism on Monday. Aiwanger’s behavior is unworthy of a deputy prime minister, the CSU president said, according to attendees at a CSU board meeting in Munich. At the same time, Söder again blamed the free voters for the fact that the Union had now come second behind the SPD. Without free voters, the Union would be ahead, Söder said, according to participants at the CSU board meeting. Thus, the Free Voters did not strengthen the bourgeois camp, but weakened it.

CSU General Secretary Markus Blume also fiercely attacked Aiwanger on Sunday and demanded consequences. “Hubert Aiwanger distributes the forecast results before 6 pm and connects them to an election call,” Blume wrote on Twitter, adding: “An incredible case of election manipulation and voter influence. It is deeply undemocratic and it must have consequences! “

“And this as Deputy Prime Minister. It doesn’t work at all, ”added Katharina Schulze, leader of the Greens parliamentary group in the Bavarian state parliament. The general secretary of the Bavarian SPD, Arif Tasdelen, also demanded consequences in the short message service: “Now the measure is finally full. Aiwanger is no longer tenable and must be sacked by Prime Minister Söder. “

“Inconvenient and unprofessional”

The regional leader of the FDP, Daniel Föst, also spoke clearly: “The charging of down payments is embarrassing and unprofessional. So it fits into the picture with the Free Voters and, above all, with Aiwanger. “

Söder demanded from Aiwanger in principle a “practical return to work” and again a style that would do justice to the government functions one had. Aiwanger is Minister of Economic Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister. Government work in Bavaria had suffered from the Bundestag’s election campaign ideas of free voters, criticized Söder. “It must end now.”

Furthermore, Söder blamed the free voters for the possibly difficult formation of a government in Berlin: “If the free voters had not presented themselves as they did, there would have been a clear majority in favor of a civic alliance, ”he said. “Unfortunately, this delay is now on the account of free voters.”