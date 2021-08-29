Election period: arms exports approved for 22.5 billion | Free press

Four weeks before the election of a new Bundestag, there is a record of the number of arms exports that the current federal government has approved during its legislature: exports worth 22.5 billion euros.

This emerges from a response from the Ministry of Economic Affairs to a request by left-wing Bundestag member Sevim Dagdelen, which is available to the German Press Agency. The main beneficiaries were Hungary (2.66 billion euros) and the United States (2.36 billion), two NATO countries.

However, the top ten purchasing countries of the German arms industry include several countries that do not belong to either NATO or the European Union – including Algeria (2.0 billion), Egypt (1 , 88 billion) and Qatar (0.72 billion). Exports to Egypt are particularly controversial as the government of the Arab country is not only accused of violating human rights, but is also involved in the conflicts in Yemen and Libya.

The figures apply to the period from the constitution of the Bundestag on October 24, 2017 to August 8, 2021. This period is the peak year 2019, in which the Union government and the SPD approved exports of ‘weapons for 8.02 billion euros. There is no exact comparative figure for the previous legislature. In the entire era of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) since the end of 2005, authorized exports amount to more than 85 billion euros. This is evident from the government’s export reports.

Foreign leftist politician Dagdelen has criticized arms exports during the current election period as “fuel in the fire of many wars and conflicts”. “There is an urgent need for a policy change to stop arms exports, especially to developing countries and areas of tension and war,” she demanded.