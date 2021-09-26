Election thriller between the Greens and the SPD in the Berlin elections

Berlin (dpa) – In the Berlin House of Representatives elections, the SPD and the Greens are in an extremely close race for first place. In the first RBB screening on Sunday evening, the two parties are almost tied: the Greens at 22.5%, the SPD at 21.9%.

It is not yet clear who will be the new mayor in power: the main candidate of the SPD Franziska Giffey or her green competitor Bettina Jarasch. The incumbent Michael Müller (SPD) resigns to move to the Bundestag.

Coalition options are also unclear. A continuation of the ruling red-red-green alliance is probably possible in any case, as the left reaches 14.2% according to the extrapolation.

Other tripartite alliances are also possible. Leading CDU candidate Kai Wegner said his party has started to end red-red-green, and maybe the numbers could give that too. According to extrapolations, however, the CDU again achieved one of the worst post-war results: 16.1%.

The extrapolation of the FDP amounts to 7.6% and is therefore slightly better than in 2016. According to the extrapolation, the AfD plunges to 6.8%, or about half of the value of the previous year. five years.

Green candidate Jarasch was excited about the predictions. “Berlin voted and it’s great,” she said. The Greens had an unprecedented race to catch up – as in the polls ahead of the elections the party was generally well behind the SPD. “I am completely overwhelmed.” She reaffirmed her claim to the post of head of government.

But Giffey was also combative. Nothing is decided yet. SPD activists reportedly supported her in good times and bad. The objective is to continue to practice good social democratic policy. SPD deputy head and Home Secretary Andreas Geisel also warned against jumping to conclusions after the forecast. It will be a long night.

Sunday was a great election day in the capital. In addition to the House of Representatives, Berliners could also elect the new Bundestag and twelve new district parliaments. They also voted in a referendum on whether to expropriate large housing groups.

The election campaign was shaped by the themes of rent and housing, transport, climate protection, education and Corona. 2.45 million people were eligible to vote. Throughout the day there were organizational difficulties to vote in Berlin. Shortly before the official closing of polling stations, voters were still lining up in many places.

In 2016, the SPD won the House of Representatives elections with 21.6% of the second vote – its worst result in Berlin since 1946. The CDU then hit 17.6%, also an all-time low. The left reached 15.6% five years ago, the Greens at 15.2%. The AfD had moved for the first time to the House of Representatives with 14.2%, the FDP managed 6.7%. The participation rate at that time was 66.9%.

The state parliament of Berlin has at least 130 members, currently there are 160 due to excessive and compensatory mandates. This time 34 parties with state or district lists stood as candidates for the second vote voters. In 2016, they were 21. Due to Corona, a record number of postal voters was expected this time. In 2016, postal voters represented 29.2% of the votes cast; in the 2017 federal elections, they were 33.4% in Berlin.