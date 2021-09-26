Election thriller in Berlin between the Greens and the SPD

Berlin (dpa) – The SPD and the Greens have led a close race for leadership in the German capital during the elections to the Berlin House of Representatives.

The top green candidate Bettina Jarasch smells the sensation, because for the first time the function of governor mayor of her party seems within reach. Then during the evening, the SPD with top woman Franziska Giffey pushes forward in the projections. As before, the two parties could continue to form a coalition between themselves and with the left. The vote was overshadowed by incidents and delays.

It seemed clear that in Berlin a woman would head the state government of Berlin for the first time – Giffey or Jarasch. The incumbent Michael Müller (SPD) leaves his post to move to the Bundestag.

The trend for SPD has solidified since later in the evening. In extrapolation for RBB and ZDF, it remains around 22%, while the Greens are around two points behind. For the SPD, this is a slight gain compared to 2016, the Greens are clearly up. Your former partner, Linke, was around 14% in the projections – that would be a slight loss from the 2016 election. All three parties together would have a solid majority in favor of keeping the Rouge-Rouge-Vert .

Head-to-head race

“We have a tête-à-tête between the SPD and the Greens, which means there is a clear vote for the SPD and the Greens, we have to face that,” said broadcaster Phoenix Giffey. In the event of an electoral victory, they will also speak to all other parties, but the will of the voters is clear.

Green candidate Jarasch told the same broadcaster that she wanted to stick with a “progressive government alliance” with the SPD and the left. “We’ve started a lot of things in this red-red-green coalition that people think are good,” Jarasch said. “That’s why I said from the start that I would like to continue this progressive coalition, but under green leadership.”

Other tripartite alliances were also possible. Leading CDU candidate Kai Wegner has said in various interviews that his party has started to end red-red-green and the numbers could reveal that as well. But the CDU still achieved one of the worst post-war results: according to the RBB extrapolation, 18.2%.

The FDP reaches just under seven percent in projections, about as much as in 2016. The main FDP candidate, Sebastian Czaja, has confirmed his willingness to speak to all parties except the left and the AfD. According to projections, the AfD loses considerably and ends at around eight percent. Main candidate Kristin Brinker stressed that many citizens had shown interest in AfD issues during the election campaign.

Great election day in the capital

Sunday was a great election day in the capital. In addition to the House of Representatives, Berliners could also elect the new Bundestag and twelve new district parliaments. The main topics of the election campaign were rents and housing, transport, climate protection, education and Corona.

There was also a referendum on whether large housing groups should be expropriated. After having counted more than half of the votes, a majority emerged in favor. However, the vote is not legally binding on politicians. Nevertheless, the new Senate and the newly elected House of Representatives will have to deal with it.

About 2.45 million people were eligible to vote in Berlin. But all did not go well with regard to the vote. Some ballots were missing. The Berlin Marathon caused delays. Sometimes long queues formed, waiting times could reach two hours. Some polling stations remained open longer. Some were still voting when the election forecasts were already playing on television. The federal returning officer has requested a “detailed report” on the outages.

In 2016, the SPD won the House of Representatives elections with 21.6% of the second vote – its worst result in Berlin since 1946. The CDU then reached 17.6%. The left reached 15.6% five years ago, the Greens at 15.2%. The AfD had moved for the first time to the House of Representatives with 14.2%, the FDP managed 6.7%. The parliament of the Land of Berlin consists of at least 130 members, currently there are 160 due to excess mandates and equalization.