Election to the Bundestag: many postal voters – close race expected

Berlin / Wiesbaden (dpa) – In the general election, slightly fewer voters cast their ballots in the polling stations than in the 2017 election. However, a significantly higher percentage of postal voters is expected in the same time – which makes a trend statement on the whole participation difficult.

According to the federal returning officer, 36.5% of all eligible voters had voted on the spot by 2 p.m. In the 2017 federal election, the turnout at polling stations until 2 p.m. was 41.1%. Votes by postal voters do not count towards the participation rate determined in the polling stations. The interim result was determined on the basis of the turnout at the selected polling stations for the whole of Germany.

“The currently determined turnout is, as expected, lower than the 2017 value, since we assume a significantly higher proportion of mail order voters whose turnout will be determined at a later time as part of the determination of the final results. elections, “Federal Returning Officer Georg Thiel said in the afternoon.

More missing votes than ever

This time around, more people than ever are expected to vote by mail. According to the Federal Return Office, it should have been at least 40 percent. In 2017, 28.6% of those eligible to vote had already resorted to postal voting. Four years ago, the turnout at the end of the election was 76.2%.

About 60.4 million Germans were called to the polls on Sunday. In the opinion polls ahead of the federal elections, the Union was recently slightly behind the SPD with candidate Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The SPD came in at 25 to 26 percent, the Union at 22 to 25. In third place were the Greens with 16 to 17 percent. It is followed by the FDP (10.5 to 12%), the AfD (10) and the Left (5 to 6). However, opinion polls are just snapshots of political mood and say nothing about the outcome of the election.

Since the 2017 federal election, the CDU and CSU have emerged as the most powerful force with 32.9%. The SPD came in at 20.5%, the AfD was the third strongest force with 12.6%. He was followed by the FDP (10.7%), the left (9.2) and the Greens with 8.9%.

Polling stations are open until 6 p.m. this Sunday. Immediately afterwards, the forecast of the expected result is published, followed by the first projections a little later.

Former Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) will no longer run after nearly 16 years as head of government. The outcome of the ballot is therefore considered to be absolutely open in view of a large number of voters still undecided.

Who will finish first?

Opinion polls recently indicated a tight race for first place between the SPD and the Union. As a result, a future three-way alliance is likely. According to the last “Politbarometer” poll before the elections, as a bipartisan alliance, only a coalition of the SPD and the CDU / CSU would have a narrow majority. It would also be sufficient for a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP (traffic light), the Union, the Greens and the FDP (Jamaica) and for the red-green-red.

In the afternoon, the three candidates for chancellor of the Union, the SPD and the Greens had voted. On the net, the election of the candidate chancellor of Union Laschet sparked discussions because the two CDU crosses were visible to passers-by on his ballot paper. Photographers captured the moment. The Federal Return Office made it clear on Twitter in the afternoon that it was not about “influencing the elections”. The Union candidate said the parliamentary elections would decide Germany’s direction in the coming years. “And that’s why every vote counts,” he said outside the polling station.

There was initially no incident with the other two candidates. SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz voted on Sunday morning in his Potsdam constituency and again called on citizens to vote for a solid SPD result. “So that the citizens give me the mandate to become the next Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany”, he underlined after the vote with his wife Britta Ernst, Minister of Education of Brandenburg.

Scholz is running for a direct mandate in the Potsdam constituency. Green Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock will also run as a direct candidate, who voted at noon.

She hoped for a better result for her party in the federal election than in the opinion polls, Baerbock said during the vote. “It will depend on every vote in this election, we have seen in recent weeks how Spitz on Button will do it.”