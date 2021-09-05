Elections 2022 | A duel between Macron and Le Pen in the round of 16 is still likely

(Paris) The hypothesis of a duel between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in the second round of the 2022 presidential election remains privileged regardless of which right-wing candidate was targeted in the first round, according to an Ifop fiducial poll for Le Figaro and LCI on Published Sunday.

Posted on Sep 5, 2021 at 3:31 pm

According to this survey, the head of state and the president of the National Rally would qualify for the second round regardless of who the law supports, whether Xavier Bertrand, Valérie Pécresse, Eric Ciotti, Michel Barnier or Philippe Juvin.

Mr Bertrand still seems best placed to disrupt the game, with 17% voting intent, seven points behind Mr Macron and Mr Le Pen (24%). Mrs Pécresse, she would collect 14% of the vote, Mr Barnier 11%, Mr Ciotti 7% and Mr Juvin 5%.

The spread to the left does not benefit any candidate. Depending on the scenario, the rebellious Jean-Luc Mélenchon would receive between 9 and 10% of the votes in the handkerchief with the socialist Anne Hidalgo (7-9%) and the future environmental candidate (7.5-8%).

Candidate said Saturday that former socialist minister Arnaud Montebourg collects 3% of voting intentions.

According to the survey, a new edition of the duel between Macron and Le Pen would benefit the current president (56% versus 44%).

But if Mr. Bertrand manages to advance to the second round, he would win against Mr. Macron (53-47) or against Ms. Le Pen (60-40).

On-line poll from August 31 to September 2 with a sample of 1,334 people on the electoral roll representative of the French population aged 18 and over, using the quota method.