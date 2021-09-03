Elections in France in 2022 | The French right-wing extremist tries to unite Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen

(Paris) Two right-wing extremists competed against each other in a ping-pong game on Friday, the Elysee candidate Marine Le Pen and the polemicist Éric Zemmour, who agree to a meeting, but not about the format.

For fear of a “division” of the “national” camp if Mr. Zemmour were to present himself in 2022, the mayor of Béziers Robert Ménard, near the National Gathering, suggested Marine Le Pen and Eric Zemmour to “ to discuss”. of southern France.

The leader of the National Rally Party Marine Le Pen.

But the two guests do not agree on the form of the meeting. The candidate for the lysée is ready to meet Eric Zemmour for a private “dinner” if the journalist wishes a public “debate”.

The head of the RN and the controversial CNews reporter “are suicidal. You have to stop shooting at each other, ”Mr. Ménard said on Friday morning on BFMTV and RMC.

Mr Zemmour believes that Ms. Le Pen “will never win” and has suggested running for the presidential election.

“Marine and Eric, I tell them, ‘Come to Béziers and we will discuss’ because I am friends with both of them,” added the city council, who renewed its proposal in a tweet that Mr Zemmour, the center, will start – September promoting a new essay with a campaign flavor replied that he “accepted the invitation” and “would like to discuss it with Marine Le Pen”.

“Back kitchen”

Marine Le Pen’s entourage, interviewed by AFP, stated that the candidate “never refused to discuss with anyone”, but that Mr Ménard’s proposal was a “table discussion” and not a public “debate” was.

“We’re not here […] put on some sort of show that the media would surely like, but would (not) advance our ideas, ”added RN MEP Thierry Mariani, who promised“ to work for Éric Zemmour ”if Ms. Le Pen is elected President.

A few hours later, the mayor of Béziers reported that Ms. Le Pen had “agreed to dinner with Eric Zemmour in Béziers”, which the engagement described as “very good news”.

“Wouldn’t it be better than discussing Eric Zemmour and Marine Le Pen before we make things irreparable, before attacking each other in terms that leave wounds we won’t recover from? “He was in abundance at BFMTV.

However, Mr. Zemmour’s entourage told AFP that the polemicist “agreed to a debate, but not to support kitchen jokes”. “No to political cuisine, yes to the democratic debate”.

Union of Rights

“It is strange for someone who campaigns for the unification of rights,” replied the entourage of Ms. Le Pen, who believes that “they do not need a primary school”.

“The debate takes place when the people are definitely candidates,” added the same source, claiming to have Mr Ménard “maneuver to dinner”.

Éric Zemmour “is wrong to use these words. What does he want to do? Does he want to ape politicians who cannot compromise? […] Let’s stop being the dumbest right-wing man, ”responded Mr Ménard.

This supporter of the Union of Right, who will publish a small guidebook for the far-right leader in mid-September, is calling for the vote in 2022 for Marine Le Pen, the only one to stand in the polls with Emmanuel Macron in the second round of voting. “She has evolved. Today it is less doctrinal, more open […], more sensible, ”he argues.

After he had urged Mr. Zemmour for a while to introduce himself, he now believes that he is “unable to make the transition between polemicist and head of state a success”.

In this case he wants his guests to “act” […] that tomorrow, when both are in the race, the one who is behind will call to vote for the one who will be ahead ”.