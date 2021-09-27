Elections in Germany | Death among those close to Merkel

Unfortunately, your browser does not support videos

(Berlin) You are one of Angela Merkel’s relatives, but you bit the dust in the federal elections: Ministers Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Peter Altmaier or the head of the Chancellery, Helge Braun, were all beaten on Sunday.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 7:36 am Updated Sep 27, 2021 at 10:51 am

These three close chancellors were defeated in their constituencies in the vote for the direct mandate, which paves the way to the Bundestag.

Thanks to the complexity of the electoral system, which combines direct and list elections and requires voters to vote twice, they have the opportunity to compose and sit among future MPs.

Armin Laschet spoke next to Merkel

But these defeats darken the balance sheet of the Christian Democrats, who have fallen to a historically low level of around 24.5%, and the Chancellor, who has not prepared for her successor.

The incumbent Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was thus defeated in her constituency of Saarland by a candidate from the social democratic party SPD, who was just ahead in the state elections.

However, thanks to this proportionality, it should be at the top of the list in Saarland.

In the SPD headquarters in Berlin, the polls were started with bonfires.

The former president of the CDU, nicknamed “AKK”, was once vice chancellor before resigning chairmanship of the party in 2020 due to a lack of authority over her troops.

Helge Braun, head of the Chancellery and one of Merkel’s closest advisers, also lost to an SPD candidate in Giessen (Hesse). It should also be created using the list system.

Economics minister Peter Altmaier, one of the henchmen of the German head of state, was beaten in Saarland by another minister, the social democrat and diplomatic chief Heiko Maas. For the first time since 2009, the former head of the Chancellery has been beaten.

Green leader Annalena Baerbock

Another sign that these elections are clouding the departure of the Chancellor, whose popularity is still at its peak: The CDU candidate in the historic Merkel constituency, in the very north-east of Germany, on the Baltic Sea, has failed.

CDU tenors, some of whom were Merkel’s bitterest rivals, were re-elected, such as the very liberal Friedrich Merz, the incumbent Bundestag President Wolfgang Schüble, the orthodox monetary politician or even the health minister, the ambitious Jens Spahn.