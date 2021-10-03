Elections in Germany | Merkel calls for cooperation between various political parties

(Berlin) Angela Merkel on Sunday appealed to the German parties to overcome their divisions after the parliamentary elections when difficult negotiations began to replace them and form a new government.

“We have to continue shaping our country. We can argue about exactly how to do this in the future, but we know […] that we have to listen to each other and have a dialogue, ”said Merkel at the annual celebrations for German reunification in 1990.

She has to withdraw from politics if a majority is found in parliament, which can take several months.

Support the differences

“We have differences, but also similarities. Be ready to meet others, be curious about others […] and have the ability to endure differences ”, she added in this speech in front of Halle,“ that is the lesson from 31 years of German unity ”.

Angela Merkel’s foot appeal was crystal clear.

His speech actually came as exploratory talks began on Sunday between the political parties to form a new government.

And they promise to be very difficult, which leads to fear of a long phase of political paralysis in Germany.

Indeed, after the parliamentary elections, it will very likely take an alliance of three parties with very different programs to form a majority. A first since the 1950s that could also be a factor in the instability.

The center-left party of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and the center-right Chancellor (CDU and CSU) have been competing for such a coalition for a week.

Each camp tries to woo the environmentalists and the liberals of the FDP (right) both as “kingmakers”.

The SPD leadership spoke to the Greens and spoke of a “very good discussion”.

The ecologists have also left their preference for a team with the Social Democrats, whose willingness to start over “welcomes them in Germany.

Conversely, Angela Merkel’s liberals and conservatives showed their closeness after their interview that evening. The CDU spoke of “extremely important similarities” between the programs of the two parties.

The FDP admitted that there were “few differences” between them, while speaking of “distant positions” with the center left.

Well placed center-left

The currently most likely option in Germany, however, remains a coalition between the SPD, which was slightly ahead in the Bundestag election with 25.7%, the ecologists and the liberals.

According to a survey by the public broadcaster ZDF, it is supported by a clear majority (59%), while three quarters of Germans want to see the SPD leader Olaf Scholz in the Chancellery.

Social Democrat Olaf Scholz

Even if he did not say his last word, the center-right emerged very weakened and divided from his electoral defeat.

Your leader, Armin Laschet, is personally held responsible for the worst election score (24.1%) that the conservatives have ever achieved in the history of modern Germany. He appears from his post at borrowed time.

The chairman of the Christian Democratic Party Armin Laschet

His internal rivals like Friedrich Merz or Jens Spahn, who are defending a line further to the right, are already in position for the successor.

In this tense context, the Chancellor urged the Germans not to lose sight of the essentials.

“We sometimes take the democratic achievements too lightly, as if we shouldn’t do anything more,” in order to defend them, she complained.

“But in the current time we are experiencing an increasing number of attacks,” she said, citing attacks against religious or ethnic minorities, but also “demagogic attempts to spread hatred without scruples, shame and resentment.”

Ms. Merkel also called on West Germans to show their fellow citizens in the East more “respect”, while the parliamentary elections in this part of the country – the former Germany of the “Is Communists” – were characterized by a strong right-wing voice, fueled by the feeling that to have left part of the local population behind.

The Chancellor herself grew up in the former GDR.