Elections in Germany | Social Democrats and Conservatives want to form the government

Elections in Germany | Social Democrats and Conservatives want to form the government

(Berlin) In the Bundestag election on Sunday evening, the Social Democrats took first place in front of Angela Merkel’s conservatives, who have fallen to a historically low level and cloud the Chancellor’s planned political resignation.

Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at 7:36 am Updated at 1:14 pm

Mathieu FOULKES Agence France-Presse

The SPD and its boss Olaf Scholz are with 26% just ahead of the conservative CDU-CSU under the leadership of Armin Laschet in second place with 24%, according to a survey at the exit of the polling stations of the public broadcaster ZDF.

Another survey, this time for the ARD, is on the other hand, the two big parties with 25% each.

“We have a mandate to form a government. Olaf Scholz becomes Federal Chancellor ”, hurried the Secretary General of the Social Democratic Party Lars Klingbeil.

PHOTO WOLFGANG RATTAY, REUTERS

In the SPD headquarters in Berlin, the polls were started with bonfires.

For the Christian Democrats, the “losses are bitter”, admitted Paul Ziemak, number two of the CDU, for his part. The party never fell below the 30% threshold. In 2017 it still had 32.8% of the vote.

Angela Merkel’s Conservatives want to form the next government despite the setback in Sunday’s parliamentary elections, said their leader Armin Laschet, while the Social Democrats claimed to be leading the negotiations.

“We will do everything we can to form a government led by the CDU and the CSU,” he said, stressing that the conservative camp could “not be satisfied” with a decline that occurred during the vote with an estimated score of between 24 , 2% and 24.7% versus 24.9% and 25.8% for the SPD.

However, the results that are emerging in Germany mark an unexpected rebirth of the Social Democratic Party, which died a few months ago. The elections were received with great joy at the party’s Berlin headquarters.

Since most of the voters had voted by post, this first trend was corrected in the course of the evening after the first counts.

“Catastrophe”

The Christian Democrats will suffer an unprecedented setback that will cause internal turmoil and promise a complicated successor to Angela Merkel.

The value below 30% is a “catastrophe” according to the popular daily newspaper Bild.

This setback casts a shadow over the end of Merkel’s reign, whose popularity peaked after four terms but was unable to prepare for her successor.

PHOTO KAI PFAFFENBACH, REUTERS

CDU chief Armin Laschet

The Greens and their candidate Annalena Baerbock, a favorite time of the survey, missed between 14 and 15% according to surveys. No reason to be satisfied: They exceeded their record from 2009 with 10.7% of the vote and are up six points compared to 2017.

PHOTO JAN WOITAS, DPA VIA AP

Green leader Annalena Baerbock

The liberals of the FDP, with around 12% in fourth place, seem to be the essential “kingmakers” to build a future coalition.

The right-wing extremist AfD, whose entry into the Bundestag was the highlight of the last election in 2017, reaffirms its roots in the German political landscape. However, at 10 to 11%, the Islamophobic party, undermined by internal conflicts, is slightly behind compared to four years ago (12.6%).

If the trend is confirmed, Olaf Scholz, the strict Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister of the outgoing government, will have the chance to succeed 16-year-old Chancellor Angela Merkel and initiate the “change” promised at the end of the election campaign.

However, this centrist social democrat will have to form a three-party coalition, a first in German contemporary history.

PHOTO MARTIN MEISSNER, RELATED PRESS

Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigned alongside Armin Laschet in Aachen on Saturday.

The negotiations are therefore likely to take several months, to the chagrin of the partners in Europe’s largest economy, who fear that the EU will be paralyzed by early 2022.

The Greens, who did not hide their willingness to enter a social democratic government during the election campaign, should be part of the team.

Tractions

The identity of the third assistant remains completely uncertain. The liberals of the FDP, clearly marked on the right, are a possible partner in a so-called “traffic light” coalition.

Another possible partner, the radical left, which, according to these surveys, brings together around 5%, is guaranteed not to exceed the 5% mark and thus save its parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

Olaf Scholz was open to discussions with these two differences of opinion on practically any topic.

The negotiations are likely to last several months and thus delay the effective departure of Ms. Merkel, 67, of whom more than 30 were active in politics.

The Conservatives themselves did not say their last word. Their leader, the awkward and unpopular Armin Laschet, had warned during the election campaign that he could try to form a coalition even in second place that would catapult him into the Chancellery.

PHOTO THILO SCHMUELGEN, REUTERS

Armin Laschet’s voting slip

After a chaotic campaign marked by mistakes and inadequacies, Mr. Laschet, currently the big loser of the evening, has to be very convincing. Like a failed act, his vote broke the secrecy of the polls and let his election appear in front of the cameras.

Post-Merkel could ultimately lead to a new war of leadership within the German right, in which the question of the future of Mr. Laschet at the head of the CDU is raised eight months after his election.

After he had put his candidacy against the far more popular Bayern Markus Söder with the pliers in the spring, the current frontrunner of the vast state of North Rhine-Westphalia actually threw his camp into the wall by multiplying the mistakes and showing himself unable to get through To mobilize power erosion won conservative camp.