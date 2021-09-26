Elections in Iceland: the government maintains the majority

A day before the elections in Germany, people also voted in Iceland. Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir has to accept losses – but a majority for his coalition is forming.

Reykjavik (dpa) – Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir’s governing coalition has maintained its majority in the general elections in Iceland.

However, the balance of power between the alliance partners is changing quite significantly: while Jakobsdóttir’s green-left movement only has eight seats instead of eleven, the smaller of its two. coalition partners, the Peasant-Liberal Progress Party, won five seats. in the parliament of the Althing. The strongest force remains the third party in the coalition, the conservative independence party of the Minister of Finance and former head of government Bjarni Benediktsson.

In the Althing, which is one of the oldest parliaments in the world, 32 of the 63 seats are needed to gain a majority. Jakobsdóttir’s unusual left-right alliance reached around 37 seats after a preliminary tally of all votes on Sunday morning. The majority of the coalition thus remains stable – although it is not clear whether the three parties want to continue to govern together. Ahead of Saturday’s election, however, their party leaders said it would be their first option to talk about deeper intergovernmental cooperation.

Iceland had to contend with several political scandals before the last general elections in 2017. Under Jakobsdóttir, calm and stability had returned over the past four years, and the North Atlantic island with its some 360 000 inhabitants has also mastered the Corona crisis very well in European comparison. Jakobsdóttir is also popular with voters from other parties. However, some resented him that his left-wing Greens had entered into a coalition with parties much more to the right.

According to preliminary figures, the left-wing Greens are now just the third strongest force with around 12.6% – in 2017 they were 16.9%. They will therefore be overtaken by the Progressive Party which, after strong gains, reached around 17.3% and is thus the undisputed winner of the elections. Benediktsson’s Tories remain the strongest force at just under 24.4%.

In all parties, one image also stands out: according to the RÚV radio station, 33 women and 30 men enter parliament in Reykjavik – and therefore for the first time in Icelandic history, more women than men.