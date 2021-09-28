Elections to the Bundestag: struggle for power in the Union – SPD for a rapid formation of the government |

CSU President Markus Söder has made it clear that he sees the mandate to discuss a new federal government with the SPD, Greens and FDP. It was the SPD’s turn, he said in Berlin. “Olaf Scholz currently has the best chance of becoming Chancellor.” Söder also congratulated Scholz on the electoral victory, which Laschet did not do. If there is no traffic light coalition, then the Union is ready to talk. “But we will not flatter ourselves,” Söder stressed.

However, Brinkhaus and Dobrindt announced after the parliamentary group meeting “that we are actively registering our willingness to speak”. You won’t just give that to the media, but “actively identify potential exploratory partners,” Dobrindt said.

The CSU leader initially rejected Laschet’s plan to forgo the usual election of parliamentary group leader to the Bundestag for a year. Both then sought a compromise that everyone could support in order to avoid a candidate for battle. In addition to former parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus, Jens Spahn, Norbert Röttgen and Friedrich Merz were recruited for the office.

Laschet, who must have come under heavy criticism from the Union, had said he was going to Berlin “without a return ticket” – even though he did not become chancellor. If the Union were to find itself on the opposition bench, the presidency of the parliamentary group would be the only influential post it would have to fill.

The leader of the CSU regional group, Dobrindt, has been confirmed in office by MPs from his party. He went on to warn of tracking errors after the historic electoral defeat: “One of those tracking errors would be to avoid or postpone personnel decisions that are necessary.”

Although the Union has fallen to 24.1 percent, Laschet still hopes to move to the Chancellery with an alliance of the Greens and the FDP. However, resistance to this strategy is growing. The SPD with its candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz was the strongest force at 25.7% and derived from the result a clear electoral mandate to form a government.

If the Greens participate in the government, they only want to decide on their composition after coalition negotiations. Party leader Robert Habeck made it clear in front of a meeting of the parliamentary group that “of course at the end of such a process on content and personnel – the whole picture – the party would decide on a congress of party or member survey “.

With a result of 14.8%, the Greens fell far short of meeting their expectations in the federal election. Chancellor candidate Annalena Baerbock admitted her own mistakes.

The left in the Bundestag was still awaiting staff decisions. Presidents Amira Mohamed Ali and Dietmar Bartsch will initially continue the faction, which has shrunk to 39 members, as they said after the meeting. Decisions are expected to be taken by the constitutive session of the new Bundestag, which is due to be held on October 26.