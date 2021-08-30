Electric Insulator Market to reach US$ 15,309.3 million and Grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028 | TheInsightPartners.com

According to our latest market study on “Electric Insulator Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by product type, material type, application, and end user,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 10,324.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,309.3 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

With the growing railway lines and seaports construction, the demand for electric insulators increases as it is used for electrification in railway lines and seaports. For instance, as of Statista data of 2020, Italy has more than 1,100 km length of only high-speed railway network, with a maximum length of 254 km connecting Florence and Rome. Further, several ongoing projects are running in the railway sector in Italy.

For instance, in May 2021, a contract was assigned to the IRICAV DUE consortium and Rete Ferroviaria Italiana for the construction of the Verona-Padua high-speed railway. Similarly, in August 2020, a contract was awarded to IRICAV 2 consortium (Webuild Group) for high-speed rail development between Verona and Padua. Therefore, with the expansion of seaports and railway tracks, the demand for electric insulators is expected to increase.

The global electric insulator market is segmented on product type, material type, application, end-user, and geographic regions. Based on product type, the electric insulator market is segmented into shackle insulator, pin insulator, suspension insulator, and others. The pin insulator segment held the largest market share in 2020. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into ceramic, glass, and composite. The composite segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing material type during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

Transformer, busbar, cable, switchgear, and surge protection device among others are the key application areas of the global electric insulator market. In 2020, transformer application held the largest market share followed by cables. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into utilities, industries, and others. The utility segments are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Geographically, the global electric insulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2020, the market was dominated by APAC region with more than ~34.5% revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Electric Insulator Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in the lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The worldwide lockdown to minimize the transmission of the virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production volume across several manufacturers, especially the small & medium enterprise owners. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electric insulator components was lowered from the industrial sector and other end users.

The production of the electric insulators was at a halt during lockdowns. However, with the uplifting of lockdowns and vaccination processes in 2021, the manufacturing of insulators has started again. And also, the demand for electricity increases all across the globe due to the re-opening of factories and offices. Thus, in 2021, there is an expectation of an increase in the demand for the electric insulator market.

The List of Companies – Electric Insulator Market

Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group; Aditya Birla Insulators; General Electric Company; Hubbell Incorporated; MacLean-Fogg Company; NGK Insulators, Ltd.; PFISTERER Holding AG; SEVES Group; Siemens AG; and TE Connectivity Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the electric insulator market.

