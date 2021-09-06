Electric Water Heater Market: How the Business Will Grow in 2027? Major Giants – Bosch Group, Siemens AG, Whirlpool Corporation

The Electric water heater market in global is expected to grow from US$ 14.07 Bn in 2018 to US$ 21.47 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

The report provides study at global and regional level to provide comprehensive value market analysis for the years (2018 & 2019 – Historic Years, 2020 – Base Year and 2021-2027 Forecast Period). The ELECTRIC WATER HEATER Market research report is a wide-ranging study of current trends, market growth drivers, and restraints. Each market segment is broadly analyzed at a powdered level by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South& Central America) to provide thorough information on the global and regional level.

Some of the key players in this market include A. O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo Group SpA, Bajaj Electricals Ltd., Bosch Group, Bradford White Corporation (BWC), Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd., Midea Group Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Co. KG, Whirlpool Corporation, etc.

Water heating accounts for a considerable proportion of domestic energy use in all economies. The electric storages water heater comes in two product types, such as storage electric water heater and non-storage water heater. The electric storages water heater used where the electric element provides heating, and they are used in homes and businesses. While the non-storage water heater includes an instantaneous water heater, which heats the water instantly, such types of heaters are best suited for homes. It can lessen water heating costs by half as it is able to adjust the amount of electricity required to warm up the water.

The growing construction activities and development of the building infrastructure are driving the electric water heating demand across commercial establishments in the European countries. On the other hand, demand for solar water heaters is rising among the South American and the Middle East and African countries. Several governments in these regions are subsidizing on procuring solar power water heaters, which is enabling the individuals to adopt the same quickly. Also, governments are creating awareness related to the benefits of solar power, such as renewable and environmentally friendly energy.

The segmentation in this research study has been finalized post in-depth secondary research and extensive primary research. In addition, the market is also segmented on the basis of technology offered by the leading participants in the industry in order to understand widely used market specific terminologies. Thus, we have incorporated the segments of the research and have finalized the market segmentation.

The Insight Partners Electric Water Heater Market Research Report Scenario includes:

The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Electric Water Heater Market across type, type of products, service, and geography.

Market across type, type of products, service, and geography. The report starts with the key takeaways (Chapter Two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Electric Water Heater

Chapter Three provides the research methodology of the study.

provides the research methodology of the study. Chapter Four further provides PEST analysis for each region.

further provides PEST analysis for each region. Chapter Five highlights the key industry dynamics in the Electric Water Heater Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section.

highlights the key industry dynamics in the Market, including factors that are driving the market, prevailing deterrent, potential opportunities as well as future trends. Impact analysis of these drivers and restraints is also covered in this section. Chapter Six discusses the global Electric Water Heater Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

discusses the global Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027. Chapter Seven to ten discuss Electric Water Heater Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

to ten discuss Market segments by type, type of application, service, and geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South and Central America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth. Chapter Eleven describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape.

describes the industry landscape analysis. It provides detailed description of various business activities such as market initiatives, new developments, mergers and joint ventures globally along with a competitive landscape. Chapter Twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Electric Water Heater The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments. Chapter Thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

The study will include the overall analysis of Electric Water Heater Market and is segmented by –

By Type (Storage, Non-storage)

By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)

By Geography (Europe, APAC, MEA, North America, South America)

The report also covers a detailed chapter of the analysis on COVID-19 impact on this market at global and regional level in our final reports.

This research provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Electric Water Heater Market in Global and Regional Level (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; New product developments, strengths and weaknesses, brand portfolio; Marketing and distribution strategies; challenges and threats from current competition and prospects; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies.

