Electronic Design Automation Software Market 2020 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies And Growth Analysis By Forecast To 2030 | Cadence Design Systems, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Mentor, a Siemens Business, Silvaco, Inc.

Electronics Design Automation Software Market – Overview

Electronic design automation software involves a diversified set of software algorithms that are required for designing complex next-generation electronics products or systems that include printed circuit boards (PCBs) and integrated circuits (ICs) along with others present in the market. It enables engineers to design, analyze, and then simulate the semiconductor chips encompassing algorithms and methodologies for designing of VLSI circuits. All the tools present in EDA software work together in a specific design flow decided by chip designers for designing and analyzing entire semiconductor chips. Since modern semiconductor chip have billions of components this EDA software has become an essential component in designing.

In June 2020, Synopsis, Inc. completed the acquisition of Qualtera, a provider of high-volume big data solutions and collaborative high performance for semiconductor testing and manufacturing. The acquisition helped Synopsis, Inc. expand its offerings in the semiconductor industry. In July 2018, Cadence Design Systems, Inc . announced the addition of an extensive parallelism algorithm to its existing Cadence Voltus IC power integrity solution.

The growth of the market is dependent primarily on the semiconductor and electronics industries. Therefore, the commencement of new design projects by semiconductor manufacturers, systems companies, and their customers is expected to upkeep the EDA market over the coming years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) are gaining popularity in industries, such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and manufacturing. In an attempt to enhance existing products, conventional consumer electronics, and other products are being integrated with AI and ML technologies. The increasing implementation of AI augments the need for more advanced electronic components, which, in turn, creates demand for EDA software. Numerous EDA software developers are integrating AI in the software development process as it enables testers to replace the traditional approach of manually testing the models with an automated precision-based continuous testing process.

Electronic Design Automation Software Market – Geographical Outlook

Based on regional segmentation, the global electronic design automation software can be divided into five key regions namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, currently, the global electronics design automation software market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America. The growth and dominance of the region is primarily attributed to the presence of highly sophisticated and leading market players along with a favorable sales environment. The region is expected to continue dominating the global market in the coming years of the forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. The launch of new-age technologies such as 5G and machine learning along with rising of the Internet of Things is expected to help North America retain the top spot in the global market.

On the other hand, the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to witness highly promising growth opportunities in the coming years of the forecast period. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the heavy spending on reshaping the technological infrastructure of emerging economies such as India and China.

