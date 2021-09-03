Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Market Market Classification, Opportunities, Types, Applications, Status And Forecast To 2027

Electronic toll collection (ETC) aims to eliminate the delay on toll roads by collecting tolls electronically. ETC determines whether the cars passing are enrolled in the program, alerts enforcers for those that are not, and electronically debits the accounts of registered car owners without requiring them to stop.Electronic toll collection (ETC) aims to eliminate the delay on toll roads by collecting tolls electronically. ETC determines whether the cars passing are enrolled in the program, alerts enforcers for those that are not, and electronically debits the accounts of registered car owners without requiring them to stop.

The prime objective of this Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography.

By Market Verdors: Xerox, 3M, Kapsch Trafficom AG, Q-Free, Cubic Transportation Systems, Inc., Telematics, Siemens, Thales Group, Transcore, Hitachi, MHI, TRMI, Illinoistollway, Metro Infrasys, Conduent Business Services

The global Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems market was valued at 4898.99 Million USD in 2020 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.83% from 2020 to 2027.



By Types:

Vehicle Automatic Understanding System

Short Range Communication

Global Position Finding Satellite System

By Applications:

Highway

Urban

Bridge

By Region:

 North America (U.S., Canada)

 Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia)

 Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

 Middle East & Africa

Key Indicators Analyzed:

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Research covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further overview provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) Systems Trends: Industry key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

