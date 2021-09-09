Elizabeth II supports Black Lives Matter, representatives say

(London) Elizabeth II and the British royal family support the anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter, said one of their representatives, Ken Olisa.

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 3:35 pm

Mr. Olisa, “Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London”, that is, His Majesty’s representative in the British capital and the first black man to hold this position, announced to Channel 4 that he had spoken to members of the royal family about racism after the assassination of the African American George Floyd by a white police officer in the USA.

“I’ve been talking to the royal family about this whole racial issue, especially in the past 12 months since the George Floyd incident,” he told the broadcaster.

“This is a hot topic of conversation. The question is what more can we do to get society to remove these barriers, ”he continued.

He added that members of the royal family “are passionate about making this country share the same values. ”

When asked if Buckingham Palace supports the Black Lives Matter movement, Ken Olisa said, “The answer is absolutely yes. ”

On the show “Black To Front,” which is slated to air by an all-black crew and aired on Friday at 2 p.m. EDT, Mr Olisa also said the Queen had asked for his opinion on the location of the fire in Grenfell Tower is said to be in London, which killed 71 people and a stillborn baby in June 2017, including many blacks and members of a minority group.

He said he advised her to go there, but added, “We didn’t know if she was going to be hooted or if things would be thrown (in the face), etc.” and when she got out of the car, all these people were clapping.

These statements come a few months after the shocking revelations of Prince Harry, grandson of Eizabeth II, and his wife Meghan during an interview with American television presenter Oprah Winfrey.

They had reported that an unnamed royal family member was concerned about the color of their son Archie’s skin before he was born because his mother was multiracial.

The statement had sparked a shock between the couple and the rest of the royal family as Prince William had been pressured to react and start: “We are not a racist family at all. ”

The Queen had said she was “sad” about the couple’s troubles and claimed to take the allegations of racism “very seriously” while trying to keep them “private”.