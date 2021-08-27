Elon Musk attacks Jeff Bezos on Twitter

The rivalry between the two American billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk continues in the space field. In fact, one of the subsidiaries of the e-commerce giant Amazon (Jeff Bezos), Kuiper, protested against the SpaceX project (Elon Musk), regarding the installation of new Starlink satellites.

An approach that goes against public order

In an article, Kuiper, specialized in satellite internet, estimated through a letter presented on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, before the Federal Communications Commission, that SpaceX did not respect the rules for the two configurations it offers. According to Kuiper’s legal counsel, Mariah Dodson Shuman, “SpaceX’s innovative approach of asking for two mutually exclusive configurations is contrary to both Commission rules and public order.” After these words, the head of SpaceX reacted on Twitter, preferring to attack the founder of Amazon. According to him, the latter, Jeff Bezos, “withdrew to seek a full-time job by filing lawsuits against SpaceX.”

Blue Origin had filed a complaint against NASA

Note that Jeff Bezos left his position as head of Amazon last July, but retains his title of CEO of the company. For the record, this isn’t the first time that one of the world’s richest man’s companies has protested a SpaceX project. Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin filed a lawsuit against NASA for awarding SpaceX a $ 2.9 billion contract to send humans to the moon. The situation had led the space agency to suspend this collaboration with Elon Musk’s company to study the complaint.

