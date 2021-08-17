Elon Musk claims SpaceX will go to the moon in 2024

Wealthy American businessman Elon Musk has made it known that he could send men to the Moon before 2024. The announcement comes in a context where the US space agency indicates that it has some difficulties to make its flight to the Moon. The program was scheduled to take place in 2024. The difficulty that had been mentioned by NASA was related to the astronaut suits. There was a delay in manufacturing.

According to certain sources close to NASA, the suits would not be ready before 2025. Elon Musk thus takes advantage of this difficulty of NASA to position himself as an alternative. However, many experts wonder if the head of SpaceX will be able to fulfill this bet in the next three years. This mission would have far more requirements than SpaceX routinely performs.

Various reconnaissance missions

It would not be a simple round-trip mission unrelated to a research program. The mission to the moon would take many more years to prepare. Preparation would also involve reconnaissance missions. Some sources indicate that the SpaceX announcement has no other merit than to put pressure on NASA, which has some difficulties to endure over time.

See comments