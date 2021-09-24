Elon Musk gives news of the 4 space tourists

SpaceX gave news of its four American tourists this Thursday, September 16. The latter had taken off for a space cruise that would last 72 hours. The trip was made aboard one of the spacecraft of the SpaceX company. In fact, they are billionaire Jared Isaacman, medical assistant Hayley Arceneaux, aeronautical engineer Chris Sembroski, and science professor Sian Proctor.

“Healthy and happy”

According to the publication made by the SpaceX company on the blue bird social network, the four American tourists “are in good health, happy and resting peacefully.” Also on the bluebird social network, the billionaire’s company noted that the crew “circled the earth 5.5 times, conducted the first round of scientific research, and ate a few.”

They are newbies

For his part, the head of SpaceX also indicated that he had exchanged with tourists. All the participants on this trip are newbies to the aeronautical field. They all rotate in orbit at an altitude of 590 kilometers. The mission that has been dubbed Inspiration4 aims to mobilize $ 200 million for St Jude Children’s Hospital and study the effects of space on the crew.