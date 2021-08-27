Embedded AI Computing Platforms Market [2021 to 2027] Growth Forecast | By Top 10 Players -Atmel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Arm Holdings Plc. Ibm Corporation

Embedded artificial intelligence computer platforms are made up of artificial intelligence software and applications that are built and developed to execute certain activities in electronic equipment or device. Embedded AI computing aids in the automation of business processes and tasks to give actionable results to businesses and users via sophisticated analytics. It also aids in the decision-making process and improves the overall customer experience. Embedded computer systems require microprocessors (MPUs), microcontrollers (MCUs), or other custom-designed integrated circuits, as well as accompanying software in Read-Only Memory.

List of Top Embedded AI Computing Platforms Industry manufacturers :

Atmel Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Arm Holdings Plc. Ibm Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

And Texas Instruments Incorporated

, & Others.

Embedded artificial intelligence (AI) computing Platforms are widely utilized in a wide range of applications, including office automation, security, home applications, automobiles, healthcare, defense, banking and financial institutions, personal, and other industries. The market for Embedded AI computing systems is being pushed by increased consumer electronics usage and artificial intelligence adoption. Other factors influencing the worldwide Embedded AI computing platforms market include increased digitalization in healthcare, industrial automation, and demand in the military, automobile, and other industries. Because of the potential expansion of emerging economies and the advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the use of embedded AI computing platforms is growing globally.

Embedded AI Computing Platforms Industry – Segmentation:

Embedded AI Computing Platforms industry -By Application:



Automotive

Industrial

Healthcare

Energy

Communications

Banking

Transport

Government

Embedded AI Computing Platforms industry – By Product:

Microprocessor

Microcontroller

Digital Signal Processor

Asic

Fpga

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA make up the worldwide Embedded AI computing platforms market. In comparison to the market in other regions, the Embedded AI computing platforms market in North America is projected to develop at a substantial rate and hold a large proportion of the market over the forecast period. In North America, the United States and Canada are expected to lead the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market. The use of artificial intelligence technology is one of the main reasons driving the growth of the Embedded AI computing platforms market in this area.

FAQs:

I. Who are the prominent players of the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market?

II. What are the end-user segments of the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market?

III. How big is the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market in the APAC?

IV. What region in the world held the largest market share for the Embedded AI Computing Platforms industry?

