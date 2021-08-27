Embedded AI Computing Platforms Market [2021 to 2027] Growth Forecast | By Top 10 Players -Atmel Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Arm Holdings Plc. Ibm Corporation

Photo of infinity infinityAugust 27, 2021
1
Embedded AI Computing Platforms
Embedded AI Computing Platforms

Embedded artificial intelligence computer platforms are made up of artificial intelligence software and applications that are built and developed to execute certain activities in electronic equipment or device. Embedded AI computing aids in the automation of business processes and tasks to give actionable results to businesses and users via sophisticated analytics. It also aids in the decision-making process and improves the overall customer experience. Embedded computer systems require microprocessors (MPUs), microcontrollers (MCUs), or other custom-designed integrated circuits, as well as accompanying software in Read-Only Memory.

List of Top Embedded AI Computing Platforms Industry manufacturers :

  • Atmel Corporation
  • Intel Corporation
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Fujitsu Limited
  • Arm Holdings Plc. Ibm Corporation
  • Renesas Electronics Corporation
  • Qualcomm Incorporated
  • And Texas Instruments Incorporated

, & Others.

Get Exclusive Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=604005 

Embedded artificial intelligence (AI) computing Platforms are widely utilized in a wide range of applications, including office automation, security, home applications, automobiles, healthcare, defense, banking and financial institutions, personal, and other industries. The market for Embedded AI computing systems is being pushed by increased consumer electronics usage and artificial intelligence adoption. Other factors influencing the worldwide Embedded AI computing platforms market include increased digitalization in healthcare, industrial automation, and demand in the military, automobile, and other industries. Because of the potential expansion of emerging economies and the advancement of Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, the use of embedded AI computing platforms is growing globally.

Embedded AI Computing Platforms Industry – Segmentation:

Embedded AI Computing Platforms industry -By Application:

  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Healthcare
  • Energy
  • Communications
  • Banking
  • Transport
  • Government

Embedded AI Computing Platforms industry – By Product:

  • Microprocessor
  • Microcontroller
  • Digital Signal Processor
  • Asic
  • Fpga

Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA make up the worldwide Embedded AI computing platforms market. In comparison to the market in other regions, the Embedded AI computing platforms market in North America is projected to develop at a substantial rate and hold a large proportion of the market over the forecast period. In North America, the United States and Canada are expected to lead the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market. The use of artificial intelligence technology is one of the main reasons driving the growth of the Embedded AI computing platforms market in this area.

Have Any Query? Drop Your Query Here @

https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=604005 

FAQs:
I. Who are the prominent players of the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market?
II. What are the end-user segments of the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market?
III. How big is the Embedded AI Computing Platforms market in the APAC?
IV. What region in the world held the largest market share for the Embedded AI Computing Platforms industry?

Contact Us:
Amit Jain
Sales Co-Ordinator
International: +1 518 300 3575
Email: inquiry@infinitybusinessinsights.com
Website: https://www.infinitybusinessinsights.com
Facebook: https://facebook.com/Infinity-Business-Insights-352172809160429
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/infinity-business-insights/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/IBInsightsLLP

Photo of infinity infinityAugust 27, 2021
1
Photo of infinity

infinity

Infinity Business Insights is a market research company that offers market and business research intelligence all around the world. We are specialized in offering the services in various industry verticals to recognize their highest-value chance, address their most analytical challenges, and alter their work. We attain particular and niche demand of the industry while stabilize the quantum of standard with specified time and trace crucial movement at both the domestic and universal levels. The particular products and services provided by Infinity Business Insights cover vital technological, scientific and economic developments in industrial, pharmaceutical and high technology companies.

Related Articles

Laboratory Ware Market -The Next Booming Segment in the World | Bellco glass, Corning, Crystalgen

August 27, 2021

Respiratory Pathogen Testing Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GSK, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH & Others

August 27, 2021

Candidiasis Treatment Market May See Big Move 2027: Bayer, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer

August 27, 2021

Lab Automation in Genomics Market Size 2021 by Product Sales, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Opportunity and Forecast to 2027 Research Report I Top key players-Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher, Hudson Robotics, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Synchron Lab Automation, Agilent Technologies, Siemens Healthineers, Tecan Group Ltd, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad & Others

August 27, 2021
Back to top button