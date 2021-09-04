EMEA Gambling and Betting Sponsorship Landscape Report – Analysing Biggest Deals, Latest Trends, Top Sponsor Brands and Sponsorship Sector

Betting sponsorships offer a critical source of commercial revenue for many sports properties and they have become ubiquitous in the European sporting landscape in recent years in the midst of the proliferation of online and mobile betting. However, rising taxes, stricter gambling advertisement regulations and increasing levels of scrutiny are becoming more prevalent across the EMEA region, whilst a loosening up of sports betting restrictions in the lucrative North American market has the potential to lead to a seismic shift in the global betting sponosorship landscape. This analysis takes a detailed look into the betting sponsorship landscape within the EMEA region. The report analyses the biggest deals and latest trends which are affecting both betting sponsors and rights holders and considers what the future may hold for betting sponsorships in the EMEA region.

The betting industry is estimated to shell out $639.17 million across 610 sponsorship deals in the EMEA region.

UK sports properties are estimated to earn $205.3 million in betting sponsorship revenues per-year, more than double that of any other market.

European soccer properties earned just shy of half a billion in revenue from betting sponsorships in the 2020/21 season.

Key Highlights-

– Just shy of half a billion was estimated to have been spent by betting sponsors on European soccer during the 2020/21 season. As the number one sport to bet on internationally, the European soccer market attracts betting brands from both within Europe and overseas, particularly those situated in Asia. This is because the global popularity of the game offers Asian-facing betting operators the opportunity to circumvent domestic gambling advertisement regulations and reach their previously hard-to-reach market through exploiting a “white label system”, whereby intermediariesare paid to grant licenses to operate in specific markets.

– Stricter gambling advertisement regulations are threating to leave a significant hole in the commercial revenues of many EMEA sports properties. Meanwhile, a loosening of sports betting restrictions in North American market is leading to a seismic shift in the global betting sponsorship landscape as bookmakers shift their attention towards the lucrative US market.

Scope of this Report-

– This report provides an overview of the betting sponsorship landscape within the EMEA region.

– The report considers the global betting sponsorship landscape and the EMEA region’s position within this.

– The report analyses the biggest deals, provides a breakdown of the sector, analyses the major betting sponsorship markets within the EMEA region and analyses which sports are attracting the most betting sponsorships in terms of deal volumes and overall deal values.

– A case study of betting sponsorships in European soccer is also provided.

– The report also analyses the major brands within the EMEA region betting sponsorship landscape, focusing on the most active brands, the biggest spenders and which markets they are from.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. Introduction

2. Sector Analysis

3. Case study: Betting sponsorships in European Football

4. Brand Analysis