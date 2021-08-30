Emergence of Covid-19 is to Augment Growth of Listeria Monocytogenes Infections Treatment Market

Listeria monocytogenes, may be a gram positive, intracellular, facultative anaerobic, ubiquitous bacterium which causes infections referred to as listeriosis. Listeriosis spreads by consumption of contaminated food, like cheeses, raw or unpasteurized milk, ready-to-eat meats, processed vegetables, foods, and smoked fish products. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause septicemia and meningitis. In people with weak system it can cause HIV, diabetes, cancer, kidney, and disease . Moreover, listeriosis may be a threat to pregnant women leading to meningitis, premature delivery, and stillbirth within the infants resulting in permanent disability.

Thus, there’s an increasing demand for Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment. consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), per annum , around 1,600 people are infected by listeriosis and 260 people die thanks to Listeria monocytogenes infections. This successively is predicted to reinforce the Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market growth. The infection primarily occurs thanks to the ingestion of food contaminated with the bacterium. Listeria monocytogenes infection is presumably to sicken people with the weakened immune systems, adults aged 65 or older, and pregnant women and their newborns. Pregnant women are ten times more likely to urge listeria infection than people .

Thus, with the increasing rate of pregnancy and therefore the growing geriatric population worldwide, the demand for Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment is additionally increasing. consistent with the planet Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world’s population aged 60 years and older is predicted to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. This successively is additionally expected to drive the Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market growth. Listeriosis results in a spread of symptoms, like fever, muscle ache, flu-like, stiff neck, balance loss, head ache, confusion, and convulsions. Other complications of listeriosis include meningoencephalitis, meningitis, and sepsis. there’s an increasing demand for Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment round the world thanks to the aforementioned factors.

In September 2020, PerkinElmer, Inc. launched the PerkinElmer Solus Listeria monocytogenes ELISA Assay or testing across food and environmental samples. it’s being introduced with Performance Tested Method SM certification from AOAC INTERNATIONAL (Association of Official Analytical Collaboration). Moreover, Listeria monocytogenes infections treatment market is driven by the increasing prevalence of foodborne infections. Increase in consumption of frozen foods has increased the frequency of listeriosis. consistent with the CDCD, listeria is that the third leading explanation for death from foodborne illnesses. This successively is additionally expected to spice up the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

