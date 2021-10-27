Emergency Response Systems Market 2021: Global Expansion Strategies by Top Key Vendors till 2028

Emergency response systems (ERS) are also known as medical emergency response systems are intended to function in emergency cases. Emergency response system comes in a wide variety of options such as, auto fall detection, mobile emergency response systems, and classic home systems which include a smart phone based ad-hoc communication response in emergency.

Mobilehelp

Medical Guardian LLC

ADT Corporation

Connect America

Alertone Services LLC.

Guardian Alarm

Valued Relationships, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Tunstall Americas

Numera Inc.

Rising incidents of emergency cases in society such as fire, medical emergencies, accident and external emergencies (Earthquake, floods, and storms) is the major factor that is expected to drive the global market for emergency response systems. Moreover, introduction of advanced wearable technologies is likely to enhance the demand for emergency response systems and add novel opportunities for the global emergency response systems market in the forecast period.

On the basis of type the market is segmented into Standalone Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS), Mobile PERS and Landline PERS. The standalone PERS segment is further segmented as transmitters, standalone voice communicator, wandering system and R- cube/V-cube monitoring system. The mobile PERS segment is sub-segmented into wireless emergency response system, cellular emergency response system and GPS-based emergency response system. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into assisted living facilities, senior living facilities and homecare settings.

The Emergency Response Systems Market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as increasing ageing population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, up surge in healthcare costs, and developments in technology. Moreover, increase of big multi-service ambulatory care centers and growth in healthcare investments offer growth opportunities in the Emergency Response Systems Market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Emergency Response Systems Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

