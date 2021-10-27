Emerging Trends of Europe Juice concentrates Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Market Growth, Service, Forecast To 2027

According to a new market research report “Europe Juice concentrates Market” by Component Application, Deployment Mode, Vertical, and Region forecast to 2027 published by Business Market Insights, The Europe juice concentrates market is expected to reach US$ 38,874.28 Million in 2027 from US$ 25,916.85 Million in 2019. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3 % from 2020 to 2027.

“Juice concentrates is a type of fruit juice which has water content extracted or removed from it. When most of the water is remover, the result is a syrupy, thick product which is known as the juice concentrate. For obtaining juice concentrates, the whole fruits is washed thoroughly, scrubbed and crushed to give rise to a pulp. The sweeteners like high fructose corn syrup are mostly added to the juice concentrates. Sodium is added to the blends of vegetable juices. Some artificial aroma and colors are also added to the juice concentrates to make it more appealing. The juice concentrates are treated for the purpose of removing harmful microbes which enhances the shelf-life of the juice concentrates.”

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include:

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Berrifine A/S

Ciatti Company

Dohler GmBh

Ingredion Incorporated

Kanegrade

CitroGlobe S.r.l

SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients

IPRONA SpA

Europe Juice concentrates Market Segmentation

By Type

Fruit Juice Concentrates

Vegetable Juice Concentrates

By Ingredient

Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

By Form

Clear Concentrate

Powdered Concentrate

Frozen Concentrate

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Europe Juice concentrates solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Europe Juice concentrates solutions.

