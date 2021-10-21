Emerging Trends of North America Pulse Oximeters Market with Top Companies Like Nonin, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Smith’s Medical, Hill Rom Holding Inc

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Pulse Oximeters Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Pulse Oximeters market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The North America pulse oximeters market is expected to reach US$ 1,415.14 million in 2027 from US$ 709.26 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Major key players covered in this report:

Nonin

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Smith’s Medical

Hill Rom Holding Inc

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Medtronic

Masimo

Beurer GmbH

Maxtec

VYAIRE MEDICAL, INC.

The pulse oximeter is a non-invasive device used for monitoring the oxygen saturation level in blood. It is mostly used in intensive care, operating, emergency care, and patient at high altitudes to assess a patient’s oxygenation to determine if there is a need for supplemental oxygen. The growth of the North America pulse oximeters market is attributed to key driving factors such as rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic and increasing incidence of congenital heart disease. However, inaccuracies in pulse oximeter readings are expected to obstruct the market’s growth to a certain extent during the forecast years.

NORTH AMERICA PULSE OXIMETERS SEGMENTATION

By Type

Fingertip Pulse Oximeters

Handheld Pulse Oximeters

Wrist-worn Pulse Oximeters

Pediatric Pulse Oximeters

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Other

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

The research on the North America Pulse Oximeters market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Pulse Oximeters market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Pulse Oximeters market.

