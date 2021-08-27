EMI Shielding Materials Market With Projected Forecast And Advanced Analytical Key Players Information?

EMI Shielding Materials Market report studied the assessment of worldwide data, competitive analysis, industry players, and their scope. Also analysis the tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, and forecast regions.

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials are materials used for preventing damages to the electronic equipments or devices due to electromagnetic interference.

The broad range of military, industrial, commercial and other applications of electronic devices is creating a new form of pollution called electromagnetic interferences (EMI). The growing complexity of the electronic systems in form of higher packing is resulting in EMI. EMI comprises of numerous undesirable radiated signals which causes unacceptable multifunctioning, degradation, or interference of the equipment. The noise coming from the car speakers while talking on the cell phones and electrostatic discharge which causes distorted static television reception are few common instances of electromagnetic interference.

The factors fueling growth of the EMI shielding materials market are the stringent regulations on EMI emissions by the regulatory bodies such as The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) via its International Special Committee on Radio Interference. Increasing usage of electronic systems in various industries such as automobiles and healthcare, rapid development of 4G/LTE infrastructure, and growing demand for next generation integrated electronic circuits due to growing adoption rate of smart phones and devices are other factors augmenting growth of the market.

Thus, they are used in wide range of devices such as tablets, smartphones, and some others. EMI shielding tapes and laminates is estimated as the fastest growing component segment, owing to its low cost as compared to other components, easy application, and 100% shielding coverage.

The Indian electronic market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 24.4%, to reach approximately US$ 400 billion by 2022 from US$ 69.6 billion in 2012. Also, the automobile industry in China exhibited year-on-year growth of 4.8% by production and 5.3% by sales in 2017, as per the statistics provided by the China Association of Automobiles Manufactures (CAAM).

North America is estimated as the lucrative market for EMI shielding materials, owing to various government regulations on EMI. For instance, in U.S., EMI guidelines for commercial equipment are given in The Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), section 47 in Parts 15, 18, and 68 and military guidelines are detailed in military standards such as MIL-STD-461E and MIL-STD-464.

EMI shielding materials market was valued at US$ 5.38 billion in 2016 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.23% in terms of revenue, during 2017 – 2025.

The key companies operating in the global EMI shielding materials market include 3M Company, Chomerics, ETS-Lindgren, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., Laird Plc., Leader Tech Inc., PPG Industries Inc., RTP Company, Schaffner Holding AG, and Tech-Etch Inc.