emirates give refuge to Ghani

Ashraf Ghani, like many other politicians and officials, had himself visited Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, while thousands of desperate citizens of Kabul airport hoped in vain to leave. For a long time, we did not know where he wanted to seek asylum. In the meantime, however, the UAE Foreign Ministry confirmed on its website that it had taken in Ghani and his family on humanitarian grounds. Where exactly is Ghani, the Foreign Ministry has left open.

Ghani fled the country after the Taliban reached the outskirts of Kabul. At the time, he justified his leak on Facebook by concerns about the safety of the population of the capital. He wanted to avoid “a flood of blood”. The Taliban had said in the past that they were prepared to carry out bloody attacks to oust him from power. Many Afghans reacted angrily and accused Ghani of destroying the country.

In the meantime, the 72-year-old Pashtun has become arguably the most hated man in Afghanistan. On social networks, Ghani is strongly criticized and sometimes seriously insulted. Even some of his ministers and ambassadors, as well as the president of the central bank, publicly called him a “crook”, “traitor” and “horror in our history”. At a press conference, the Afghan ambassador to Tajikistan accused Ghani of stealing the equivalent of 144 million euros, which he allegedly took with him in cash. Mohammed Sahir Aghbar called his escape a “betrayal of the state and the nation”. He announced that he would ask Interpol to arrest Ghani. Ghani himself has denied the allegations in a video. “I was forced to leave Afghanistan with a set of traditional clothes, a waistcoat and the sandals I was wearing,” he said. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh, meanwhile, fled to the Afghan Penjir valley and declared himself interim president: he wants to lead the resistance there against the Taliban.