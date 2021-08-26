Empty Capsules Market Revenue Growth, Trends and Competitive Analysis to 2026 | Roxlor, Capsugel, Qualicaps

Empty capsules are widely used for drug products constituting of dry, powdered ingredients or miniature pellets, semi-solids, and liquids. Empty capsules are stable shells that contain or encapsulate medicines, which are administered in a variety of dosage forms. Empty capsules are of two types, such as gelatin and non-gelatin capsules. The gelatin in capsules is safe and meets and often exceeds the required regulations for use in pharm and/or nutrition supplements.

The global empty capsules market is divided into six regions, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

By the product type: Gelatin (Porcine, Bovine, Bone Meal), Non-Gelatin (HPMC, Pullulan))

By the End-user Applications: Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, Cosmetics

Competitive Section:

Capsugel, Medi-Caps, Capsugel, Bright Pharmacaps, Qualicaps, Acg Worldwide, Roxlor, Capscanada, Sunil Healthcare, Snail Pharma Industry

Drivers:

The outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide is expected to propel the growth of the global empty capsules market during the forecast period. There is a growing demand for immunity booster in the form of natural herbs and nutraceuticals to fight COVID-19. For instance, in March 2020, Stabilitech BioPharma developed a new oral capsule for the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine. According to the company, it is safe, efficacious, and allows for patients to self-administer vaccines, reducing the exposure of healthcare workers to COVID-19.

Moreover, growing adoption of capsule formulations, especially among aging population, advancements in capsule delivery technologies, increasing research and development activities and clinical trial studies, and rapid growth of the pharmaceutical market is also expected to boost the growth of the global empty capsules market.

Restraint:

Risk of allergy-like-symptoms and the high cost of vegetarian capsules is expected to impede growth of the global empty capsules market. The empty capsule (gelatin) has resulted in certain allergy-like symptoms in those who are hypersensitive to cow or bovine gelatin products.

Opportunities:

Increasing demand for non-gelatin/vegetarian capsules is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to market players.

Regional Insights:

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the global empty capsules market due to the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing geriatric population. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Around 655,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease each year; that’s 1 in every 4 deaths.

