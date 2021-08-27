End of the airlift: thousands of people still on the German exit list | Free press

Kabul / Berlin (dpa) – After the end of the Bundeswehr’s evacuation mission in Afghanistan, thousands of people are still waiting to leave for Germany. The ministry announced that there were still around 300 Germans and more than 10,000 Afghans wishing to leave the country registered with the Foreign Ministry.

The Bureau’s Crisis Response Center continues to rate the situation at the airport after the devastating attack the day before as “very dangerous” and warns German citizens not to stay near the airport. The United States continued their evacuation flights despite the attack.

More “very dangerous” situation

According to US reports, an Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia suicide bomber blew himself up near the airport on Thursday, killing dozens of people, including 13 American soldiers. The Pentagon corrected the number of perpetrators on Friday, after two suicide bombers had already been mentioned. The United States announced retaliation. US President Joe Biden told ISIS on Thursday: “We are going to hunt you down and make you pay for it.” Meanwhile, the United Nations is preparing to flee more than half a million people from Afghanistan.

The evacuation operation of the German armed forces at Kabul airport ended on Thursday after eleven days. The rescue operation is expected to continue. Bundestag Defense Commissioner Eva Högl said on Friday that it was now important to take the diplomatic route, “to enable local staff and those in need of protection who have failed to leave the country “. The federal government is negotiating with the political arm of the Taliban in the Gulf State of Qatar through delegate Markus Potzel.

Taliban want to continue allowing people to leave the country

According to the Taliban, the Taliban have already promised to allow Afghans with valid identity papers to leave the country after August 31, the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops. The Taliban can hope for help from the international community for their cooperation with Germany and the United States. Biden said: “You are not good guys, the Taliban. I don’t think so at all. But they have an obvious interest.”

In view of the poor security situation, the United Nations (UN) is preparing to welcome more refugees. In a worst-case scenario, 515,000 people could leave the country this year, the UN refugee agency UNHCR in Geneva reported on Friday. The international community must financially support Afghanistan’s neighbors, the UN demanded. They have already taken in 5.2 million Afghans. 90 percent are in Iran and Pakistan, the rest in Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Great horror among the Afghan people

Thursday’s attack caused great horror among the Afghan people. The square in front of the gate, where thousands of people hoping for an evacuation flight stood side by side the day before, was deserted on Friday, as televised footage showed. Several photos of children missing since the attack have surfaced on social media.

There is also different information on the exact number of victims of the attack. According to the British Defense Minister, between 60 and 80 Afghan civilians have been killed. The non-governmental organization Urgence told the German news agency that 16 dead had been admitted to their hospital alone. The Taliban initially spoke of only 13 to 20 civilians killed. Afghan broadcaster Tolo News reported on Friday, citing Taliban circles, that the death toll had risen to more than 100 and 150 people were injured.

The injured are flown to Ramstein

The district of Kaiserslautern is preparing as part of administrative assistance to the US air base in Ramstein to treat up to 40 people who were injured in the attack. These should be men, women and children. According to the Defense Ministry, the Bundeswehr is leaving a special plane in the region for a possible rescue of other wounded allies from Afghanistan.

The soldiers of the evacuation mission are on their way to Germany and are expected around 7.45 p.m. at Wunstorf air base in Lower Saxony. Besides the soldiers of the mission, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Defense Commissioner Högl and Inspector General of the Bundeswehr, General Eberhard Zorn, Germany’s highest ranking official, were on board.

According to the Defense Ministry, 5,347 people from at least 45 countries were airlifted during the operation, including around 500 Germans and more than 4,000 Afghans. Among the Afghans are former employees of the armed forces and federal ministries, but also people in particular need of protection who, for example, have worked for women’s or human rights organizations.

In total, around 105,000 people evacuated

The United States deported approximately 12,500 people from the country within 24 hours of the attack. 8,500 people were evacuated by plane by the US military, 4,000 in machines from international partners, the White House announced on Friday. Since the evacuation mission began in Kabul in mid-August, the United States and its allies have transported approximately 105,000 people.

Italy, which currently chairs the G20, called on Friday for a “close international agreement” on how to proceed in Afghanistan. To this end, the country wishes to convene a special summit of the most important industrial and emerging countries (G20).