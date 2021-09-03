Endoscope Reprocessing Market Product, Trend, Growth, End User and Key Players Cantel Medical, Advanced Sterilization Products(ASP), Olympus Corporation, Ecolab

The Endoscope Reprocessing Market research report is prepared by an in-depth analysis of the present market status and historical data of the Medical Devices industry. The report offers valuable insights by studying the significant market segments such as top market players, various global regions, products or Services on demand, and their application category. The major objective of this report is to determine the capacity, market share, opportunities, challenges, growth factors, production volume and value, sales data, channels distributors, etc., by qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key segments of the Endoscope Reprocessing Market.

The global endoscope reprocessing market is projected to USD 3.2 billion by 2026 from USD 2.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Cantel Medical (US), Advanced Sterilization Products(ASP) (US), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ecolab(US), and STERIS(Ireland)

List of Companies Profiled in the Report

Cantel Medical (US)

Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) (US)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Ecolab (US)

STERIS (Ireland)

Getinge AB (Sweden)

Wassenburg Medical (Netherlands)

CONMED Corporation (US)

Belimed AG (Switzerland)

Endo-Technik W. Griesat (Germany)

Custom Ultrasonics (US)

Steelco S.p.A. (Italy)

BES Healthcare Ltd (UK)

ARC Healthcare Solutions (Canada)

Metrex Research, LLC. (Canada)

Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany)

MEDALKAN (Greece)

Micro-Scientific, LLC (US)

Borer Chemie AG (Switzerland)

Tuttnauer (Netherlands)

ATMS (Canada)

Summit Imaging, Inc. (US)

Medonica Co. LTD (South Korea)

SHINVA MEDICAL INSTRUMENT CO. LTD (China)

Medical Devices Group Srl (Italy)

The growth of this market is driven owing to increasing preference for endoscopic procedures, high risk of endoscope-associated infections, growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase of endoscopic procedures, and increasing emphasis on improving reprocessing guidelines by healthcare facilities. Also, the growing medical devices industry in emerging economies is anticipated to offer an opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

“High-level disinfectants and test stripsare expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by product in 2021.”

Based on product, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into high-level disinfectants and test strips; detergents & wipes; endoscope tracking systems; endoscope drying, storage, and transport systems; automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs); and other products (brushes and flushing aids, leak testers, hookups, and sponges). In 2020, the high-level disinfectants and test strips segment accounted for the largest share of the global endoscope reprocessing market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing outbreaks linked to inadequate cleaning or disinfecting during HLD, the effectiveness of high-level disinfectants for quality assurance in decontaminating endoscopes, and rising adherence to endoscope reprocessing guidelines by healthcare centers.

“Hospitals are expected to hold the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market, by end user in 2021.”

Based on end users, the global endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and clinics, and other end users (diagnostic centers, mobile endoscopy facilities, and office endoscopy centers). In 2020, the hospitals’ segment accounted for the largest share owing to the increasing government & private funding, growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, increasing out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure worldwide, and the increasing number of endoscopic procedures performed.

“North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market in 2021.”

Based on region, the endoscope reprocessing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America commanded the largest share of the endoscope reprocessing market. The largest share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, favorable reimbursement scenarios, and increasing incidence of endoscope-related infections.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

Tier 1 (20%), Tier 2(45%), and Tier 3 (35%) By Designation: C-level Executives (30%), Directors (20%), and Others (50%)

C-level Executives (30%), Directors (20%), and Others (50%) By Region: North America (33%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific(27%), and Rest of the World (16%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the endoscope reprocessing market based on product, end user, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total endoscope reprocessing market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on endoscope reprocessing offered by the top 25 players in the endoscope reprocessing market. The report analyzes the endoscope reprocessing market product, end user, and region.

Comprehensive information on endoscope reprocessing offered by the top 25 players in the endoscope reprocessing market. The report analyzes the endoscope reprocessing market product, end user, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various sacrament devices across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various sacrament devices across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the endoscope reprocessing market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the endoscope reprocessing market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the endoscope reprocessing market

