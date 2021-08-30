Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market Predicted to Accelerate the Growth by 2020-2030 | Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Overview

Energy as a service (EaaS) refers to a business concept that enables consumers in the higher education, hospital, and industrial, hospital sectors to conduct energy projects without any upfront costs. The service provider creates the scope of the project, funds the construction and inventory expenses, manages the infrastructure of the project, and tracks the results to validate energy savings. The project expenses are repaid by the client by annual, quarterly, and weekly bill for the services received. Growing significance of the technique is estimated to favour development of the global energy as a service (EaaS) market in the years to come.

The global energy as a service (EaaS) market is currently in its infancy. Increasing electricity demand, volatile prices, and clean energy convergence, as well as greater maintenance as well as operating savings and a scalable business size, are some of the primary drivers of the global energy as a service (EaaS) market. However, problems with implementation are posing minor roadblocks towards the growth of the said market. Forward and backward convergence, lower operating costs, cost reduction are likely to open up new growth avenues for the market in the years to come.

The global energy as a service (EaaS) market research makes an inclusion of main market segments such as end user, service and regional markets. It also examines the global energy as a service (EaaS) market’s present competitiveness over the projected period of 2020 to 2030.

Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Key Trends

Declining costs of solar power generation and storage systems, new income streams for utilities, growing distributed energy capacity, and the availability of state and federal tax incentives for energy efficient programmes are all contributing to the development of global energy as a service (EaaS) market. With the increasing electricity costs, customers are seeking a reliable energy source to ensure that they can work without relying on the grid.

With an increasing emphasis on multiple energy supply sources such as bio-fuels, biomass, nuclear, fossil fuels, and wind, the energy as a service model mostly promotes renewable energy because it decreases energy prices, cuts greenhouse emissions, maintains high energy reliability, and is environmentally sustainable. It offers customers with more options in terms of funding, pricing, and ownership. It also assists operators in customizing electricity generation designs that are modern and durable based on customer requirements. It makes the integration of distributed generation and energy storage assets simple and fast.

Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Competitive Assessment

High-end business growth techniques such as developments,extension, alliance, and cooperation are also being used by prominent companies in the global energy as a service (EaaS) market. The companies also conduct research and development activities in order to provide consumers with more and more specialized technologies.

Some of the well-known players in the global energy as a service (EaaS) market are listed below:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Schneider Electric SE

Johnson Controls International Plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Ameresco Inc.

ENGIE SA

Global Energy as a Service (EaaS) Market: Regional Assessment

North America is likely to come up as one of the leading regions in the said market. Energy production programmes are being implemented by utilities in various countries such as Mexico, Canada, and the US in order to reduce energy generation costs. In the US, innovative methods such as pay-for-performance are being implemented to achieve greater energy savings in the private sector.

