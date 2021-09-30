Entering Britain: EU citizens need a passport

An identity card will no longer suffice to enter the UK – EU citizens will need to have their passports with them from Friday.

London (dpa) – Travelers from the EU will need a passport to enter Britain in the future. With a few exceptions, from this Friday, October 1, an identity card is no longer sufficient to enter the country, as evidenced by the official entry rules.

So far, there has been a transitional phase since Brexit, during which one could still cross the border with such an ID.

Only for EU citizens residing in the UK, an ID card should be sufficient to enter after the deadline. However, this could still lead to complications at the border: proof of your right of residence – the so-called established or pre-established status – after Brexit can only be obtained through a digital portal of the UK Home Office.

Civil rights organizations like The3Million have long demanded physical proof of the right of residence – for example in the form of a paper card or a printable document.