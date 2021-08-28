EPDM Market 2021: Future Demand, Business Growth and Opportunities, Competitive Situation ,Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2026

Global EPDM market to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% during the forecast period. This market research report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the global EPDM market by product application (Automotive, Building & Construction, Plastic Modification, Tires & Tubes, Wires & Cables and Lubricant Additives). It outlines the market shares for key regions such as the Americas, APAC, Europe, and MEA.

Top Key Players Profiled in the EPDM Market:

ARLANXEO (Netherlands)

DOW Inc. (US)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

JSR Corporation (Kumho Polychem Co. Ltd.) (South Korea)

PetroChina Company Limited (China)

Versalis S.p. A.(Italy)

SK Global Chemical Co.Ltd. (South Korea)

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Mitsui Chemicals (Japan)

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim (Russia)

SABIC(Saudi Arabia)

Shanghai Sinopec Mitsui Elastomer Co. Ltd. (China)

Lion Elastomers LLC (US)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (US)

Automotive is the largest application segment for EPDM. EPDM rubber parts in vehicle includes weather strips, grommet, O-ring, hoses & gaskets and brake-clutch parts. The automotive sector is expected to recover during the forecast period. In China, one the significant market for automotive, is focused on developing new energy vehicles (NEVs).

APAC accounted for the largest share of the EPDM market in 2020, followed by North America and Europe. The EPDM market in the APAC region is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period. The market in this region is driven by the recovery of the automotive sector in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asian countries.

The EPDM market in 2020 declined by 12.9%, in terms of volume, compared to 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The automotive industry is a significant consumer of EPDM. The effect of COVID-19 on the automotive industry led to declining car sales and the layoff of employees. The production was halted due to disruption in the supply chain. With the declining production of automobiles, the demand for EPDM also decreased.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 42%, and Tier 3 – 33%

By Designation – C level – 20%, Director level – 30%, and Others* – 50%

By Region – North America– 40%, Europe – 10%, APAC – 20%, South America– 10%, and Middle East & Africa- 20%

Competitive Landscape of EPDM Market:

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the EPDM market on the basis of application and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the EPDM market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into business overviews, products & services, key strategies, expansions, new product developments, agreements, and recent developments associated with the market.