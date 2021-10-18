Epichlorohydrin Market To Scintillate From 2016-2022

Introduction

Epichlorohydrin is a bitter smelling, colourless toxic epoxide volatile liquid. Epichlorohydrin is manufactured using allyl chloride, chlorine and water by passing it through several reactors and separation columns. Epichlorohydrin is primarily used in the production of epoxy resins, epichlorohydrin elastomers, water treatment chemicals, surfactants and resin for paper production. The wide range of applications of epoxy resins in industries such as paints, electronics, adhesives, automotive and construction are propelling the growth of epoxy resin industries which in return is contributing to the growth of global epichlorohydrin market. Mostly epoxy resin manufacturing industries have the largest consumption of epichlorohydrin which is a prominent factor for the growth of global epichlorohydrin market. New eco-friendly technologies are being employed by the manufacturers for the production of epichlorohydrin like replacing the petro-based raw material (propylene) by bio-based raw material (glycerine).

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a samples@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/9788

The chemicals and materials vertical would be witnessing an eco-friendly transformation in the upcoming period. Plastic waste recycling would be one amongst these green initiatives. This would also be an era of materials informatics, i.e. machine learning would be employed to the materials’ development, which would, apart from improving on the cost of R&D, also provide better agility.

Synthetic biology would be another trend ruling the roost, as it would facilitate more flexible distribution of the chemicals and also help in exploration of novel markets, that too, at lower costs. Persistence Market Research is into tabling of these details of the chemicals and materials vertical through its team of riveting analysts and consultants.

The key drivers of the global epichlorohydrin market are the growth in the number of epoxy resin producers as epichlorohydrin serves as the key ingredient for manufacturing epoxy resin. From the epichlorohydrin market demand point of view the epoxy resin had the highest demand trailed by synthetic glycerine. With the growth of automotive industries the use of epichlorohydrin based rubber in the automotive industry is also increasing thus facilitating to the market growth of global epichlorohydrin market. The stringent emission standards set by the government for the production of epichlorohydrin might act as a market restraint for the growth of epichlorohydrin market globally. The lump sum production and export of epichlorohydrin by the China manufacturers could act as a restraint for other epichlorohydrin manufacturer’s growth in the market. New technologically advanced process like the Epicerol process is replacing the traditional epichlorohydrin production process which eliminates the environmental restraints hindering the growth of the global epichlorohydrin market

Market Segmentation

basis of feedstock used Petro-based feedstock Propylene Propylene and chlorine Propylene and acetic acid

Bio-based feedstock Glycerine

basis of application Epoxy resins

Ion exchange resin

Epichlorohydrin based rubber

Water treatment chemicals

Synthetic glycerine

Pharmaceutical

Others (quaternary amines, textiles, papers) basis of end use industry Automotive

Adhesives

Paints

Surfactants

Construction

Wind turbine

Others (composites, insecticides)

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here @

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/9788

The global epichlorohydrin market has been divided into seven key geographical regions which includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Globally and in the Asia Pacific region, China is the largest producer, manufacturer, exporter and consumer of epichlorohydrin mainly due to the increase in the number of epoxy resin production facilities followed by the automotive industries. The other countries like South Korea, India and Taiwan are also estimated to project a promising growth rate to the epichlorohydrin market. In North America, the market of protective coating is huge in the United States accounting for a good consumption of epoxy resin thus propelling the epichlorohydrin market growth. The emerging economies of Latin America like Argentina and Brazil are also foreseen to showcase substantial growth rate in the epichlorohydrin market over the forecast period. On the demand side North American and European market has tremendous demand for epichlorohydrin and is expected to register a healthy growth rate. The global epichlorohydrin market is expected to register a stable single digit CAGR over the forecasted period.

Some of the key players identified in the global epichlorohydrin market are, The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay Chemical SA, Shandong Halli Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Spolchemie AS, NAMA Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Kashima Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry Group Co,.Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry I&E Corp. , Zhonghai Fine Chemical Co. Ltd., Triplex Chemical Corp., Sinopec Baling Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Yuexin Chemical Co. Ltd.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now@

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/9788

About us

Persistence Market Research is here to provide companies a one-stop solution with regards to bettering customer experience. It does engage in gathering appropriate feedback after getting through personalized customer interactions for adding value to customers’ experience by acting as the “missing” link between “customer relationships” and “business outcomes’. The best possible returns are assured therein.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com