Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Includes Important protein with Regional Forecast | Organization Sizes| Top Vendors

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is referred to a genetic skin tissue disorder, which is rare. People having EB possess fragile skin that is vulnerable to blisters causing difficult to heal wounds. Symptoms associated with the disorder are, skin blistering, loss or deformity of toenails and fingernails, internal blistering such as in the esophagus, stomach, throat, urinary tract and intestines, thickening of palm and sole skin (hyperkeratosis), scarring, and scalp blistering, along with loss of hair loss (scarring alopecia).

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Drivers

Advancement of several drug pipelines to treat EB is the key factor expected to fuel growth of the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market over the forecast period. For instance, the Fibrocell Technologies, Inc. is going through clinical trials for its FCX-007 drug to treat EB. The drug is currently under phase II clinical trial and is expected to finish by December 2033.

Furthermore, the TWi Biotechnology, Inc. is performing clinical trial in phase II for the AC-203 drug for the treatment of EB skin lesions, which is expected to be finished by February 2019. Moreover, Amryt Research Limited, is regulating phase III clinical trial for its Oleogel-S10 drug, which is aimed to treat EB wounds that is projected to be over by September 2020.

Moreover, Abeona Therapeutics Inc., in May 2018, declared revised clinical data of the EB-101’s Phase I/II clinical trial, which is cell therapy of gene-corrected skin graft for patients having recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The EB-101, in January 2018, has been given the designation of Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT), Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation, in 2017, by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). Hence, growing amount of drugs within the pipeline is offering lucrative opportunities for companies in the market.

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market Restraints

Drug withdrawals that achieve failure in meeting expectations is expected to hamper the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market over the forecast period. For instance, Rival Amicus Therapeutics, in September 2017, withdrew its drug AP101 that was in the clinical study of phase III. The drug AP101 was a water-based cream that is just supposed to be put on when changing dressings every 3-4 days, as suggested for patients of EB. Water based cream of this kind needed daily change of dressings in patients and the firm indicated this to be the reason behind it failing to achieve target of wound closure in three months in patients.

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market – Regional Analysis

Based on geography, the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market is segregated into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Africa and Middle East.

North America is expected to foresee growth within the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market over the forecast period, due to key players adopting strategies of inorganic growth. For instance, Amicus Therapeutics, a biotechnologcal company developing drugs of orphan diseases, in August 2015, acquired a firm that develops innovative therapies to treat diseases – Scioderm, Inc. The acquisition aims at accelerating clinical development of Amicus Therapeutics’ Zorblisa, drug that is undergoing preclinical investigation of commercialization.

Key players adopting strategies including collaborations in the region of Asia Pacific, is expected to propel the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market growth in this region. For instance, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., in August 2018, along with Korea-based YuYang DNU signed a joint venture for developing the product- RGN-137 globally for orphan indication and epidermolysis bullosa (EB) that is undergoing preclinical study. Moreover, YuYang will be investing over US$17.8 Mn in cash for the clinical development of this drug.

Major players functioning in the global epidermolysis bullosa therapeutics market are Birken AG, RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., Fibrocell Science, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Karus Therapeutics Limited, InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., ProQR Therapeutics N.V., Stratatech Corporation, Scioderm, Inc., TWi Biotechnology Inc., WAVE Life Sciences Ltd., and Amryt Research Limited.

Global Epidermolysis Bullosa Therapeutics Market – Taxonomy

Based on Drugs

Oleogel-S10

EB-101

Others

Based on Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Africa

Latin America

Middle East

