epigenomic market Size, Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis & Forecast To 2026

Photo of trendsmr trendsmrSeptember 23, 2021
0

The global epigenomic market was valued US$ 5.28 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.13 % during a forecast period.

Growing applications in personalized medicine &amp; targeted therapy in oncology and the use of epigenetics in non-oncology applications is a growth opportunity for the epigenetics market.

Increase in the prevalence of cancer &amp; other chronic diseases, a rise in the aging population, and a decrease in the sequencing costs &amp; time is driving the growth of the market. Growth in funding for research &amp; development, need for better cancer therapies, development in personalized medicine, and the increasing importance of epigenetic technology is also boosting the market growth. The high cost of instruments is limiting the growth of the market. Some challenges of the market are concerns regarding the quality of antibodies, and a lack of trained professionals.

Request for Sample with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6085

Reagents segment include antibodies, buffers, histones, and magnetic beads. Reagents are used in the analysis of epigenetic changes and it is contributed the maximum shares to the epigenetics market owing to the sales volume of reagents is high in comparison to other equipment. The sales volume of reagents is high due to their increased affordability &amp; ease of storage in less space. Oncology deals with tumors and cancers.

Rise in the number of collaborations between the large pharmaceutical companies to get into innovation &amp; produce technologically advanced and effective products &amp; service in North-America is leading the global epigenomic market. An Asia-pacific epigenomic market is estimated to grow rapidly, owing to the high incidence of cancer, a large occurrence of target diseases, the rise in healthcare expenditure, the increase in investments &amp; funds, and various emerging applications.

The key player operating in the global epigenomic market are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag, Bio Vision, Celgene Corp., Epigenomics Ag, Epigentek, Glaxosmithkline, Illumina Inc., Johnson &amp; Johnson, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Merck Sharp &amp; Dohme, Naturewise Biotech &amp; Medicals Corp., Novartis Pharma Ag, Orchid Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tbg Diagnostics Limited, Rubicon Genomics, and Roche Holding Ag.

The Scope of Global Epigenomic Market:

Global Epigenomic Market, by Product:

  Enzymes

  Instruments and Consumables

  Kits

  Reagents

  Bioinformatics Tools

Global Epigenomic Market, by Application:

  Oncology

  Metabolic Diseases

  Developmental Biology

  Immunology

  Cardiovascular Diseases

  Other application

Global Epigenomic Market, by Technology:

  DNA Methylation

  Histone Modifications

  Other Technologies

Global Epigenomic Market, by End-User:

  Academic &amp; Research Institutes

  Pharmaceutical &amp; Biotechnology Companies

  Contract Research Organizations

Global Epigenomic Market, by Region:

  North America

  Europe

  Asia-Pacific

  South America

  Middle East &amp; Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Epigenomic Market:

  Abbott Laboratories

  Affymetrix

  Agilent Technologies

  Astellas Pharmaceuticals

  Bayer Ag

Direct Purchase this Market Research Report Now @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6085/Single


  Bio Vision

  Celgene Corp.

  Epigenomics Ag

  Epigentek

  Glaxosmithkline

  Illumina Inc.

  Johnson &amp; Johnson

  Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

  Merck Sharp &amp; Dohme

Get Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6085

  Naturewise Biotech &amp; Medicals Corp.

  Novartis Pharma Ag

  Orchid Chemicals &amp; Pharmaceuticals Limited

  Tbg Diagnostics Limited

  Rubicon Genomics

  Roche Holding Ag

Photo of trendsmr trendsmrSeptember 23, 2021
0
Photo of trendsmr

trendsmr

Related Articles

Content Marketing Software Market Players Targeting Municipal Applications to Drive Growth: Trends Content Marketing Software Market Research

September 17, 2021

Gynecology Devices Market Size, Opportunities, Key Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis, For 2018-2026| Reports And Data

September 23, 2021

Exploration And Production Software Market Present Scenario, Key Vendors, Industry Share and Growth Forecast up to 2027

September 17, 2021
Photo of Solar Charger Market Size, Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2020–2030

Solar Charger Market Size, Share, Key Growth Trends, Major Players and Forecast 2020–2030

September 1, 2021
Back to top button