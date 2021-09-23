epigenomic market Size, Revenue, Trends, Growth Factors, Region Analysis & Forecast To 2026

The global epigenomic market was valued US$ 5.28 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 16.3 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 15.13 % during a forecast period.



Growing applications in personalized medicine & targeted therapy in oncology and the use of epigenetics in non-oncology applications is a growth opportunity for the epigenetics market.



Increase in the prevalence of cancer & other chronic diseases, a rise in the aging population, and a decrease in the sequencing costs & time is driving the growth of the market. Growth in funding for research & development, need for better cancer therapies, development in personalized medicine, and the increasing importance of epigenetic technology is also boosting the market growth. The high cost of instruments is limiting the growth of the market. Some challenges of the market are concerns regarding the quality of antibodies, and a lack of trained professionals.

Request for Sample with Complete TOC and Figures & Graphs @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6085



Reagents segment include antibodies, buffers, histones, and magnetic beads. Reagents are used in the analysis of epigenetic changes and it is contributed the maximum shares to the epigenetics market owing to the sales volume of reagents is high in comparison to other equipment. The sales volume of reagents is high due to their increased affordability & ease of storage in less space. Oncology deals with tumors and cancers.



Rise in the number of collaborations between the large pharmaceutical companies to get into innovation & produce technologically advanced and effective products & service in North-America is leading the global epigenomic market. An Asia-pacific epigenomic market is estimated to grow rapidly, owing to the high incidence of cancer, a large occurrence of target diseases, the rise in healthcare expenditure, the increase in investments & funds, and various emerging applications.



The key player operating in the global epigenomic market are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix, Agilent Technologies, Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Bayer Ag, Bio Vision, Celgene Corp., Epigenomics Ag, Epigentek, Glaxosmithkline, Illumina Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Naturewise Biotech & Medicals Corp., Novartis Pharma Ag, Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited, Tbg Diagnostics Limited, Rubicon Genomics, and Roche Holding Ag.



The Scope of Global Epigenomic Market:



Global Epigenomic Market, by Product:



Enzymes



Instruments and Consumables



Kits



Reagents



Bioinformatics Tools



Global Epigenomic Market, by Application:



Oncology



Metabolic Diseases



Developmental Biology



Immunology



Cardiovascular Diseases



Other application



Global Epigenomic Market, by Technology:



DNA Methylation



Histone Modifications



Other Technologies



Global Epigenomic Market, by End-User:



Academic & Research Institutes



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



Contract Research Organizations



Global Epigenomic Market, by Region:



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



South America



Middle East & Africa



Key Player Operating In the Global Epigenomic Market:



Abbott Laboratories



Affymetrix



Agilent Technologies



Astellas Pharmaceuticals



Bayer Ag

Direct Purchase this Market Research Report Now @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6085/Single



Bio Vision



Celgene Corp.



Epigenomics Ag



Epigentek



Glaxosmithkline



Illumina Inc.



Johnson & Johnson



Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings



Merck Sharp & Dohme

Get Discount On The Purchase Of This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6085



Naturewise Biotech & Medicals Corp.



Novartis Pharma Ag



Orchid Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited



Tbg Diagnostics Limited



Rubicon Genomics



Roche Holding Ag