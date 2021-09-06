Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market Skyrocketing Growth Revenue of US$ 303,040.33 thousand by the End 2028 with Leading Key Players: Bio-Techne Corporation, Celprogen Inc., Lonza Group AG, HiMedia Laboratories, Cell Biologics Inc

The Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market is expected to reach US$ 303,040.33 thousand by 2028 from US$ 128,155.95 thousand in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Epithelial cells are widespread throughout the body. These cells cover body surfaces, line body cavities, hollow organs, and major tissues in glands. These cells perform functions such as protection, absorption, secretion, excretion, diffusion, filtration, and sensory reception. These cells are widely used in disease modeling, toxicity studies, and drug discovery, among other applications. The growth of the epithelial cell culture media market is attributed to the factors such as the increasing applications of epithelial cells and surge in funding for epithelial cell research.

Top vendors of Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market:

PromoCell GmbH

Merck KGaA

ATCC

AXOL Bioscience Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Celprogen Inc.

Lonza Group AG

HiMedia Laboratories

Cell Biologics Inc

Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market – by Product Type

Human Mammary Epithelial Cells

Bronchia/Trachea Epithelial Cells

Renal Epithelial Cells

Others

Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market – by End User

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic and Research Laboratories

Others

In This Study, The Years Considered To Estimate The Size Of Epithelial Cell Culture Media Market Are As Follows:

History Year: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Year 2021 to 2028

