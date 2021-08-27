Epoxy Curing Agents market recent developments, emerging technologies and industry forecast to 2027

The research study of the global Epoxy Curing Agents market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Epoxy curing agents are used to obtain optimum performance characteristics of epoxy resins by crosslinking with them. The selection of curing agents is totally dependent upon the process and end user requirements. Handling characteristics such as viscosity, pot life, gel time, and physical & chemical properties along with environmental limitations play a crucial role in the manufacturing of epoxy curing agents. Epoxy curing agents are mainly classified as aliphatic amines, polyamides, aromatic amines, anhydride, catalytic, polysulfide, and mercaptans. Each of them have advantages and dis-advantages over the other and for specific requirements. The global epoxy curing market has witnessed substantial growth due to its extensive applications in construction, coatings, adhesives, and electronics among others. High growth in construction activities in both, residential and no-residential sectors is increasing demand for high performance epoxy-based resins. Increasing research and development activities to develop high performance curing agents is e expected to fuel growth of this market over the forecast period. However, stringent government regulations imposed on the use of volatile organic solvents, pose as a restraint for market growth. The impact of this restraint is expected to minimize due to technological advancement in epoxy curing manufacturing processes, helping the market cope with this challenge..

Top Key Players in Epoxy Curing Agents market: Cardolite, Specialty, Chemicals, India, LLP, Dow, Chemicals, Company, BASF, SE, Hexion, Inc., Huntsman, India, and, Aditya, Birla, Chemicals.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Epoxy Curing Agents market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

North America [U.S., Canada, Mexico] Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Rest of Europe] Asia-Pacific [China, India, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific] South America [Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America] Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa]



Asia Pacific accounted for highest revenue share and was valued at US$ 579.39 million within the global epoxy curing agents market in 2016. The region is predicted to sustain its dominance throughout the forecast period thanks to increasing government and personal investment on infrastructure development. as an example , in 2015, the Indian Ministry of Road Transport, Highways and Shipping announced a target of US$ 376.53 billion investment in infrastructure sector by 2018. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region within the global epoxy curing agents market and is projected to witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

The increasing demand for top performance epoxy-based resin formulations for various applications like paints & coatings, composites, and electronic applications is fueling growth of the epoxy curing agents market. Asia Pacific is predicted to carry a dominant position within the epoxy curing agents market, due to industrialization within the chemicals, aerospace, automobiles, and oil & gas sectors within the region. , Polyamide segment holds a dominant position within the market thanks to its major applications in paints & coatings industry. Advancements in technology for the assembly and use of epoxy curing agents have led to the substantial market growth in North America. as an example , Huntsman developed a replacement amine technology to extend productivity for larger offshore rotor blades and to enhance infusion process for liquid epoxy.

