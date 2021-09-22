ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges Till 2028

Summary:

eCOA (electronic clinical outcomes assessment) solutions are one of the fastest growing sectors, as well called as ePRO (electronic patient reported outcomes). eCOA and E-patient diaries are a few technological advancements in the healthcare sector that aids in the clinical trials.

One of the principal aspects is the implementation of mobile technologies and hi-tech progressions in the healthcare segment. The employment of electronic devices to gather clinical details results have assisted the market growth at a faster rate. Regulatory authorities, for example, the FDA are supporting the compilation of results data plus offering particular guidance, payers are ever more expecting to prove of efficiency post consent by corresponding to pay for the cure have also lead towards the expansion of the market. The quickly modifying technology setting with the growth of wearables and handhelds has made automatically gathering results data from patients not just handy, although also comparatively trouble-free.

The global market for ePRO, E-patient diaries and the eCOA market is anticipated to account for a market valuation of around US$ 2,986 Million during 2025, expanding at a remarkable 15.3%.CAGR over the predicted time frame of 2017-2025.

North America Predicted to Dominate the Global Market for ePRO, E-Patient Diaries and eCOA Market During Through 2025

Market Segmentation

Based on the type of solution , the overall market is categorised into ePROs (patient reported outcomes), eCOA (electronic clinical outcome assessments), ObsROs (observer reported outcomes), ClinROs (clinician-reported outcomes), e-patient diaries and PerfOs (performance outcomes). The market is lead by the eCOA category plus is predicted to gain the biggest market share of around 66% throughout 2017-2025.

Based on the end user the worldwide market is divided into contract research organizations (CROs), clinical trial sponsors, academic institutes, hospitals, medical device manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies. The clinical trial sponsors division will be dominating the overall market and is predicted to expand at a 16.2% CAGR over the anticipated time frame.

The overall market by modality type is segmented into mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) and computer. The mobile devices are projected to dominate the overall market and will be reaching a market valuation of about US$ 1,578 Million through 2025 end.

is segmented into mobile devices (smartphones and tablets) and computer. The mobile devices are projected to dominate the overall market and will be reaching a market valuation of about US$ 1,578 Million through 2025 end. The global market is studied across five major regions namely, Latin America, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa and Europe. North America will be dominating the worldwide market in valuation terms over the predicted period. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will be witnessing the maximum 16.6% CAGR throughout the predicted period.

Key Players:

The key players effective in the worldwide market ePRO, e-patient diaries and eCOA include CRF Health Inc., Bracket Global LLC, Medidata Solutions Inc., Kayentis SAS, ArisGlobal LLC, ERT Clinical, ICON plc, Health Diary Inc., OmniComm Systems Inc and PAREXEL International Corporation.

