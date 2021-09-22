ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Cables Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends|ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions, CRF Health.

Global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market was valued at USD 1,524.85 million in 2020 which is expected to reach USD 5,230.52 million by 2027 at a CAGR 14.8% from 2020-2027.

The ePRO technology is defined as an electronic patient reported outcome which is collected by electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets & computers. Also, eCOA also uses smartphones & other electronic devices to conduct patient related data.

Market Segmentation

The Global ePRO, ePatient Diaries, and eCOA Market is segmented into type such as eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments), ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes), ePROs (Patient Reported Outcomes), ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes), PerfOs (Performance Outcomes), E-Patient Diaries. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Others.

Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as ERT Clinical, eClinical Solutions, CRF Health, Dassault Systemes SE, Bracket Global LLC, Kayentis, PAREXEL INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION, ICON PLC, The Diary Pte. Ltd, ArisGlobal LLC, etc.

Market Taxonomy

By Type

eCOA (Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessments)

ClinROs (Clinician Reported Outcomes)

ePROs (Patient Reported Outcomes)

ObsROs (Observer Reported Outcomes)

PerfOs (Performance Outcomes)

E-Patient Diaries

By End User

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Academic Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

