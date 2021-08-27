Erectile Dysfunction Devices Market Drivers is Responsible to for Increasing Market Share, Forecast 2027

North America is expected to hold the major share in the global erectile dysfunction devices market and this is attributed to the continuous innovation in the device by key players in the region. For instance, in July 2019, Boston Scientific announced the launch of the Tactra penile implant, which is a durable implant with a natural feel for treating ED. Also, in August 2019, Ohio, U.S.-based Integrated Medical announced that they are offering a state-of-the-art Extra Corporeal Shock Wave Therapy (ESWT) for treating ED. The therapy will utilize power generated through acoustic sound waves and radial shockwaves to stimulate neovascularization

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular or diabetes disease among men undergoing such treatment are at higher risk of developing erectile dysfunction. This is driving the growth of the erectile dysfunction devices market. Vacuum pumps, also known as Vacuum Erection devices (VED) are gaining huge demand around the globe. According to the National Health Services, nine out of ten men using vacuum pumps are able to have sex regardless of the underlying cause of ED. Penile implants are medicated devices, which further requires research on their efficacy and safety. Rising awareness regarding treatment and increasing disposable income of consumers across developing countries is again fostering the growth of the market.

In January 2017, Boston Sci launched a new erectile dysfunction device. The newly launched implant has enough potential advantages over existing erectile dysfunction treatment implants In December 2020, Glenmark Pharma has received final approval from the US health regulator for Tadalafil tablets, used to treat erectile dysfunction and enlarged prostate. In November 2018, Zydus Cadila has launched generic Vardenafil Hydrochloride tablets used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in the American market.

Erectile Dysfunction Devices is the most sought erectile dysfunction treatment nowadays. There are countless erectile dysfunction devices available in the market that promise lasting results, fast-acting results, minimal side effects, superlative performance, and best of all, cost-effectiveness. Vacuum constrictors, penis pumps, and penis injections are some of the erectile dysfunction devices available today in the market. Some erectile dysfunction devices have gained such popularity that most men tend to opt for a treatment method based on user-friendliness and ease of usage rather than basing their choice on price or brand preference. One of the most promising areas in the erectile dysfunction Devices market is the growing awareness among people about ED.

