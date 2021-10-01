Eruption of the Cumbre Vieja | The volcano, anything but a spectacle for desperate locals

(Tazacorte) On the Spanish island of La Palma, the port of Tazacorte offers a breathtaking view of the volcanic eruption. But its residents would have preferred not to see this deeply demoralizing spectacle as they barely raised their heads from the pandemic.

Alfons LUNA Agence France-Presse

“There is nothing beautiful there,” breathes José Carlos Bautista Martín, a 70-year-old pensioner who, like every day, descends into the port of the 4,600-inhabitant village with his eyes fixed on the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

“The only thing it brings us is this dark, dark lava, this intense and endless fire that never seems to want to stop. And this rumbling as if it were the devil himself, ”he adds to the constant hum of the volcano, similar to that of an aircraft jet engine.

On Friday a new very liquid lava flow appeared on the island in Tazacorte, one of the few places on La Palma, the island of the Canary Archipelago, where we can see the mouth of the volcano and the fall in a large cloud of smoke.

In the port, the 49-year-old fisherman Jesús Guillermo Hernández Rodríguez cleans the volcanic ash that covers his small fishing boat with a hose, his only possible occupation on the thirteenth day of the eruption.

“It’s the day’s job to maintain the boats,” he complains, because even when there are fishing spots, the fish is “inedible because of the volcanic ash”.

What future?

This fisherman – whose turnover with his partner amounts to 3,000 euros per month – counts the days lost since the eruption of the eruption and the days that will remain.

It was “one of the best fishing grounds in the west of the island,” he said, showing the point where lava flowed into the sea and formed a peninsula with an area of ​​over 20 hectares.

Tazacorte, who usually lives from tourism, had barely raised his head after a year of pandemic.

Everyone in the village lost their house or job as a result of the outbreak or knows someone to whom it happened.

“My son comes home in the evening” and tells me “that they only had one table” in the restaurant where he works as a waiter, says Nieves Acosta, 56 years old, moved to tears.

His brothers lost their homes. “You are talking about the future … What future? She says. “If there is no fishing, agriculture is more than affected, what will our children do? ”

The ashes “drive me crazy”

Since the outbreak began, dozens of journalists, scholars and the curious have flocked to the island with excitement that contrasts with the serious faces of the locals.

“People were happy here and now they bow their heads,” said Cristina Sánchez, a resident of the nearby town of Los Llanos de Aridane.

The morale of the residents of La Palma is particularly undermined by this “ash rain”, this black, fallen from the sky sand that covers the ground, the cars, the heads that are not protected by an umbrella.

“This sand is driving me crazy,” plague Nieves, a nursing home worker who is having coffee in a bar in Tazacorte with her friend Jesús, who has just lost his job in a banana warehouse. These fruits, dominated by tazacorte plantations, are one of the island’s most important resources.

Nieves, who does not want to name his last name, has little hope that the future on La Palma could look like the past, as this eruption “wiped it out”. She only hopes for one thing: “That people will come when it is all over, that they will come in droves” to revive the island.