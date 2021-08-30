Erythropoietin Drugs Market Insights – Growth, Challenges and Future Scope to 2027| Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche

1

Erythropoietin (EPO)/hematopoietin is a glycoprotein hormone that causes erythropoiesis, or the synthesis of red blood cells in the bone marrow. The goal of developing the erythropoietin medicine was to cure anaemia caused by end-stage renal disease (ESRD) illness treatments and dialysis operations. EPO medicines have been approved for chemotherapy-induced anaemia, which is followed by ESRD anaemia.

Top Key Players Included in Erythropoietin Drugs Market Report: Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Galenica, Emcure, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, 3SBio, Biocon, and LG Life Sciences

Due to its high use rate in treating anaemia in patients with cancer and chronic renal failure, the epoetin-alfa segment now dominates the global market and is likely to continue to do so during the projection period. Due to a growth in the frequency of end-stage renal illness and need for dialysis, the kidney disorders segment is predicted to earn the most revenue during the projection period. The Asia-Pacific region is a prospective market for erythropoietin expansion, with the bulk of erythropoietin originator businesses targeting on this region. The biosimilar business has the largest presence in the region.

COVID-19 is a global public health emergency that has damaged practically every sector of the economy, with long-term implications that are predicted to stifle market growth during the forecast period. Patients with COVID-19 who have severe acute respiratory syndrome develop pulmonary and systemic inflammation, which can lead to multi-organ failure in high-risk patients. Sudden respiratory distress syndrome, sepsis, and acute cardiac decompensation are the most common significant consequences during an exacerbation.

