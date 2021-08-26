ESR Analyzers Market: Know Which Key Players Take Largest Industry Share in the Coming Years

The increasing incidence of blood and infection-related diseases over the past few years is a major factor driving the demand for automated ESR analyzers. These analyzers offer advantages such as user-friendly handheld barcode scanners for patient identification, small size, closed tube sample testing, and fast results. A new report on the Automated ESR Analyzer Market presents trends, opportunities, and restraints influencing the market expansion.

Transasia Bio-Medicals, Alifax, Streck, HemaTechnologies, Grifols, DIESSE Diagnostica, RR Mechatronics, KRISH BIOMEDICALS, BIOLINE TECHNOLOGIES, DR MEDITECH SURGICAL & DIAGNOSTICS, ELITechGroup, Perlong are key key players. Companies are investing heavily in R&D to globally expand their product portfolios and market presence, especially to meet the evolving needs of researchers. There is increased pressure on health care systems to improve health care delivery and reduce costs. Reductions in reimbursement rates under the Clinical Laboratory Fee Schedule (CLFS) have serious implications for US laboratories, making pathology services less profitable and requiring multiple providers to merge.

Changes in lifestyles and an increase in the elderly population have resulted in an increase in infections and related diseases, creating tremendous opportunities for automated ESR analyzers. Manufacturers are focusing on developing innovative products to maintain market share. For example, major players are focusing on developing new products to accommodate multiple applications. Manufacturers are adopting innovative marketing strategies that increasingly focus on technological advancements and innovations through investments in advanced products to meet evolving research requirements.

In recent years there has been a gradual transition from manual analyzers to automatic analyzers, which is increasing in demand. Increased adoption of automated ESR analyzers with advanced innovations has improved laboratory workflows. Taking measurements in EDTA tubes further simplifies the testing procedure. Automated ERS analyzers can improve both workflow and processing time. Advances in technology are driving the demand for automated ESR analyzers.

In the aftermath of the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19), the supply and demand of various medical devices have been disrupted, affecting the sales of the automatic ESR analyzer market. The pandemic has reduced patient flow in hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. However, this is considered to be a temporary effect, and the market is expected to recover soon as concerns about the spread of infectious diseases increase.

Older adults are generally more susceptible to infection than younger adults. Furthermore, aging is known to be primarily associated with immune dysfunction, particularly in cell-mediated immunity. The elderly suffer from a variety of infectious diseases, some of which affect the integrity of host resistance to infection. This is increasing the demand for ESR testing for infectious diseases in the elderly population.

State-of-the-art healthcare facilities offer manufacturers a significant opportunity to gain a significant share of the automated ESR analyzer market in terms of revenue. Various governments around the world are investing heavily in the healthcare industry. The growing use of these analyzers in diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and academic institutions is driving the demand for them.

The US healthcare system is known for its advanced infrastructure and high spending. Nursing homes and hospitals strictly follow the country’s various regulatory rules and insurance policies. Value-based healthcare systems not only deliver improved outcomes through integrated care pathways, but also place price pressure on medical device companies, which has the potential to impact R&D investments in advanced medical technologies. The US market is the largest market in North America and has the highest global share and is projected to progress at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

