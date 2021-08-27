Essential Fatty Acid Market:Research Report 2021 with Industry Size, Share, CAGR, Analysis, Latest Updates and Forecasts up to 2027 with Leading Regions and Countries Data
The Essential Fatty Acids market is expected to grow at a growth rate of CAGR of 7.9%
Essential fatty acids (EFAs) are fatty acids that are fatty acids required for biological processes. Alpha-linolenic acid (an omega-3 fatty acid) and linoleic acid (an omega-6 fatty acid) are the only two fatty acids that are known to be essential for humans. EFAs cannot be synthesized within the human body and are obtained from various external sources such as plants, vegetable oils, nuts & seeds, animal fats, and others.
Global Essential Fatty Acid Market Outlook
This report focuses on the Essential Fatty Acids in the Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. The Essential Fatty Acids Market report gives a clear picture of the current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economic, and governing factors in the market.
Global Essential Fatty Acid Market Competitive Landscape
Global Essential Fatty Acid Market: Scope of the Report
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the global essential fatty acids market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, there will be an estimated 1,762,450 new cancer cases diagnosed and 606,880 cancer deaths in the U.S. Moreover, increasing health awareness is also expected to aid in the growth of the market. For instance, The American Heart Association and the World Health Organization recommend a diet high in Omega-3 essential fatty acids.
Essential Fatty Acid Market, By Product
Omega-3,Omega-6,Omega-7,Omega-9
Essential Fatty Acid Market, By Application
Dietary Supplement,Infant Formula,Pharmaceutical,Food & Beverages,Animal Feed,Cosmetics
Essential Fatty Acid Market, By Geographic Scope
North America dominates the fatty acids market due to the rise in attention on beauty and appearance because of the social media influence. Furthermore, the high standards of living will further boost the growth of the fatty acids market in the region during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to observe a significant amount of growth in the fatty acids market due to the rise in industrial output. Moreover, the increase in the population is further anticipated to propel the growth of the fatty acids market in the region in the coming years.
The country section of the fatty acids market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market
