Ethanolamines Market : Forecast by Key Products, Types, Application, Regions and Overview of History

Ethanolamines market is estimated to reach at a growth rate of 4.55% by the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Growth in demand for end-use industries such as detergents, herbicides, and textile are driving the growth of the market.

Ethanolamine also known as 2-aminoethanol or monoethanolamine is an organic chemical compound which is both primary amine and primary alcohol. Ethanolamine is a corrosive, colorless, flammable, viscous and toxic liquids substance. Ethanolamine is the second most abundant head group substances for phospholipids. Ethanolamine is also used in messenger molecules such as palmitoylethanolamide. There is a growing demand for ethanolamines in cement, gas treating, metalworking fluids, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, printing inks, construction chemicals, textiles, herbicides and ethyleneamines, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next seven years.

Leading Players Operating in the Ethanolamines Market are:

The major players covered in the ethanolamines market report are BASF SE, Dowdupont, Akzo Nobel, INEOS Oxide Ltd., Fushun Beifang Chemical Co. Ltd., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Thai Ethanolamines Co. Ltd., Sinopec Shanghai GaoQiao Petrochemical Corporation, Huntsman Corporation, Shijiazhuang Haisen Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiaxing Jinyan Chemical Co. Ltd., SABIC, Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell, Invista, Daicel Chemical industries Ltd., Amines & Plasticizers ltd., BALAJI AMINES, Sintez OKA, Reliance Industries Limited, Advance Petrochemicals Ltd., NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.

Key Segmentation:

Global Ethanolamines Market Scope and Market Size

Ethanolamines market is segmented on the basis of raw material, product type and application. The growth amongst the different segments helps you in attaining the knowledge related to the different growth factors expected to be prevalent throughout the market and formulate different strategies to help identify core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the ethanolamines market is segmented into ammonia, 1-Ethylene Oxide, 2-ethylene oxide, and 3-ethylene oxide.

On the basis of product type, the ethanolamines market is segmented into monoethanolamines, diethanolamines and triethanolamines.

On the basis of application, the ethanolamines market is segmented into cement, gas treating, metalworking fluids, personal care products, pharmaceuticals, printing inks, construction chemicals, textiles, herbicides, ethyleneamines and detergents/cleaners/fabric softeners.

