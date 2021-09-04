Ethiopia | Humanitarian aid arrives to address the famine in Tigray. to counteract

(Addis Ababa) More than 150 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have arrived in the Ethiopian region of Tigray in the past two days, where millions of people are at risk of famine, the Ethiopian authorities said on Saturday.

On Thursday, the United Nations Interim Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia, Grant Leaity, condemned “a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid” against Tigray, which further the current crisis in this region, which has been the scene of armed conflict for ten years. ” tighten up “going to be months.

And on Friday the African Union (AU) called on the Ethiopian government to do “more” to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray and to “ensure that the population does not starve”.

For a week now, the Ethiopian authorities have been trying to “better coordinate and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to Tigray,” the Ethiopian Ministry of Peace announced on Saturday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the ministry assured that around 500 trucks arrived in Tigray last week, 152 of them in the last two days, and that the number of checkpoints had been reduced from seven to two.

In November 2020, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the federal army to Tigray to remove regional authorities from the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) for several months to question his authority.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize heralded a quick victory, but the conflict has stalled and TPLF troops have taken over most of Tigray since late June. The conflict has spread to the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, plunging northern Ethiopia into a serious humanitarian crisis.

According to the UN, around 90% of the 5.2 million inhabitants of Tigray are dependent on humanitarian aid.

100 trucks needed daily

In Tigray, “humanitarian aid, cash and fuel are very low or completely exhausted. The food supplies were already exhausted by August 20, ”Grant Leaity warned in a statement on Thursday.

“Without the ability to bring sufficient and significant amounts of humanitarian supplies, money and fuel, the humanitarian situation in northern Ethiopia will deteriorate significantly, particularly in the Tigray region,” he said.

He estimates that at least 100 trucks loaded with food, non-food items and fuel had to drive into Tigray every day to ensure an appropriate and sustainable response.

Some 400,000 people in Tigray are at risk of famine, which threatens millions more in northern Ethiopia, including 1.7 million in the Afar and Amhara regions.

The Ethiopian authorities and the Tigrayan rebels accuse each other of obstructing humanitarian convoys trying to reach Tigray.

The humanitarian aid organization of the United Nations Ocha announced in a briefing on Thursday that the road between Semera (Afar region) and Abala (Tigray) had not been passable since August 22, due to uncertainty and bureaucratic and logistical problems.

According to Ocha, on August 24, the Afar Regional Police blocked a UN mission en route to Abala, broke into UN vehicles to be sent back to Semera, and “cursed, harassed and threatened” the team.

Ocha also deplores the government’s delays in approving each of its bi-weekly flights to Tigray and the “intrusive and in-depth” searches carried out in Addis Ababa on the departure and arrival of all passengers on its flights, including senior UN officials.