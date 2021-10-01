Ethiopia | UN reports “unprecedented” malnutrition in Tigray

(Addis Ababa) “Unprecedented” malnutrition affects pregnant and breastfeeding women in the Ethiopian region of Tigray after 10 months of war, the United Nations humanitarian agency said on Thursday evening shortly after the news was announced: seven UN officials were expelled from Addis Ababa.

Robbie COREY-BOULET Agence France-Presse

In a report published online, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) also describes “alarming” child malnutrition as the specter of famine grows.

“Of more than 15,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women observed during the study period, more than 12,000, or approximately 79%, were diagnosed with severe malnutrition,” says OCHA.

The degree of moderate malnutrition among children under five “also exceeds the emergency threshold of 15% and reaches around 18%, while the proportion of severely malnourished children reaches 2.4%” – which is above the alarm threshold of 2%, emphasizes the Report.

On Thursday, the Ethiopian government announced the expulsion of seven heads of UN agencies accused of “meddling” in their internal affairs, including members of OCHA and UNICEF.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “shocked” and diplomats said an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council would be held behind closed doors on Friday at noon.

Tigray has been in fierce fighting since November when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent the Ethiopian army there to overthrow regional Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) authorities that he accused of orchestrating attacks on federal military camps.

The conflict stalled for several months, until TPLF-friendly fighters regained control of the region in late June and government forces largely withdrew.

Since then, the fighting has spread to the neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara.

According to the United Nations, 400,000 people have “crossed the threshold to famine” in Tigray, but very little humanitarian aid reaches the region.

In its report, OCHA says that in the week leading up to Tuesday, 79 aid trucks reached Tigray from afar. “That makes 606 trucks that have reached Tigray since July 12, or 11% of the trucks needed,” the text says.

Addis Ababa says TPLF fighting is preventing aid from arriving, but a US State Department spokesman recently told AFP that access was “denied by the Ethiopian government,” a situation akin to “a seat”.

Since July, the United Nations has been able to operate 17 flights to Mekele, the capital of Tigray. As part of an airlift that the European Union wants to build, however, only one flight has been possible since mid-September.